Ask HN: Is there a browser extension that filters all political posts?
1 point by hxgb 33 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I have been searching for some sort of browser extension that filters all political posts from all websites (so far I have only stumbled upon Trump filters for Facebook; yet I have had no luck).





