Ask HN: Is there a site for web design agencies to share overflow / excess work?
1 point
by
anythingnonidin
43 minutes ago
anythingnonidin
38 minutes ago
I remember seeing one 1-2 years ago that looked great. It allowed agencies/consultants with great reputations to share overflow work, and get a 10% commission (I think) on work that other people picked up.
