Linting HTML using CSS (bitsofco.de)
So... this: https://github.com/imbrianj/debugCSS ?

Is there a reason the * selector is needed on the first example or am I missing something? I believe [style] { } would get the same result.

This is a good choice of selectors, but I wonder what styles one should apply to <meta>, <script>, or <link> tags that will get them to actually display anything. Some fiddling in Firefox didn't reveal the solution.

broken XML leading to browsers applying inconsistent closing tags is a much bigger issue than missing attributes or inline CSS

this kind of linting can't spot broken document structure

Sure, but lets say you have well-formed HTML tags. At that point you're looking for things semantically "weird" as opposed to structurally wrong. This helps there.

