Linting HTML using CSS
(
bitsofco.de
)
50 points
by
basename
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
5 comments
|
favorite
nates
13 minutes ago
So... this:
https://github.com/imbrianj/debugCSS
?
reply
bennettfeely
22 minutes ago
Is there a reason the * selector is needed on the first example or am I missing something? I believe [style] { } would get the same result.
reply
SpaceManiac
38 minutes ago
This is a good choice of selectors, but I wonder what styles one should apply to <meta>, <script>, or <link> tags that will get them to actually display anything. Some fiddling in Firefox didn't reveal the solution.
reply
adzicg
35 minutes ago
broken XML leading to browsers applying inconsistent closing tags is a much bigger issue than missing attributes or inline CSS
this kind of linting can't spot broken document structure
reply
Xorlev
34 minutes ago
Sure, but lets say you have well-formed HTML tags. At that point you're looking for things semantically "weird" as opposed to structurally wrong. This helps there.
reply
