The Man Who Wants to Unmake the West (politico.com)
Is hacker news really the appropriate avenue to post left-wing conspiracy theory articles?

The article is confrontation right off the bat:

- It equates Western Civilisation with the European Union.

- The UK voting to leave the EU democratically is described as a "calamity".

What meaningful discussion can possibly be had from such sensationalist trash journalism?

Having someone as utterly unhinged as Bannon in a position of power is terrifying for any number of reasons.

To save you some time, "unmake the West" apparently means the same thing as "dissolve the European Union".

Except that the EU isn't, and was never a country.

That doesn't seem to bear any relevance to what you were replying to.

