Ask HN: Is Facebook reading our conversations?

A couple of hours later my friend gets an ad titled:
"Unique Business cards by MOO"
screenshot:
http://imgur.com/MPa3YZv
I might be paranoid, but Facebook is creepy like that.
Food for thought: when Uber first announced API integration w/ FB Msgr, I was interrupted several times w/ Uber requests in-convo when talking to a friend about restaurant recommendations in London.
*EDIT:
...while both of us were still in the U.S. Too bad I didn't screen cap; I thought it was hilarious at the time.
reply
Food for thought: when Uber first announced API integration w/ FB Msgr, I was interrupted several times w/ Uber requests in-convo when talking to a friend about restaurant recommendations in London.
*EDIT: ...while both of us were still in the U.S. Too bad I didn't screen cap; I thought it was hilarious at the time.
reply