Ask HN: Is Facebook reading our conversations?
1 point by latenightcoding 13 minutes ago
Today I was chatting with a friend about printing some business cards, later we were talking about coding and he asked me about this Perl module named "Moo".

A couple of hours later my friend gets an ad titled: "Unique Business cards by MOO"

screenshot: http://imgur.com/MPa3YZv

I might be paranoid, but Facebook is creepy like that.






Probably.

Food for thought: when Uber first announced API integration w/ FB Msgr, I was interrupted several times w/ Uber requests in-convo when talking to a friend about restaurant recommendations in London.

*EDIT: ...while both of us were still in the U.S. Too bad I didn't screen cap; I thought it was hilarious at the time.

