Ask HN: How do you manage software engineer's time?

I am managing 12 software engineers and 3 QAs. We have a flexible working schedule, where people can come at any time and should work 9 hours a day for 5 days a week and they can work from home when needed. We work with another office which has 5 hours difference (behind us), so we prefer to start at 11 AM and leave at 8 PM. I like to manage team's output rather than managing their time, because if they are forced to spend time inside the office, it doesn't mean they are productive or even working. At the same time it's hard to manage output, because software engineering tasks are hard to estimate and things can go out of the track easily. I would like to hear about the culture aspects you built inside your companies to increase productivity and how do you manage your team's time? (how do you like to be managed?) I been noticing few things in the office, and would like to see how would you react to them: a. 2 team members play mobile game 4-5 times a day (5-10 mins each game). b. Some comes at 11:30 AM and leaves at 7:30 PM c. Some comes at 12:30 AM and leaves at 8:00 PM e. Some leaves early last day of the week without compensating the difference.