Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents (reuters.com)
I wonder how far away the tech industry is from returning to company towns, complete with Bitcoin-like digital scrip to spend at their online stores.

It seems like the amount of time/energy spent dressing up the bleak economic prospects of structural inequality as new fashions could be put to better use addressing these problems. But then I guess the robber barons of the gilded age didn't have teams of marketers under the thumb of outrageous student loan debt.

Developers should start building communal spaces where you have your own room and bathroom and share everything else.

I'm a bit worried that this can be penny wise and dollar foolish. Increasing density like this temporarily lowers the minimum cost of rent, but the price per square foot skyrockets. I can't imagine that will be good for any of us.

I also can't imagine the actual cost of the building being anywhere near that much per person. I pay 50% more (each) with a roommate to live fantastically in a skyscraper that has plenty of room. How much is being pocketed in this arrangement?

$1900 for sharing a house with 40 other people? What a joke

And these are people making 6 digits per year

I'd rather get a lower pay and not worry about crap at this level, even though rising rents seem to be an issue at every city that matters

Nothing new under the sun, the rest of us suffer while the top part of society buys their 3rd house and 2nd boat. Let them eat Ramen.

