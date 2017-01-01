That first simple output IMO is critical for retention and engaging the language knowing exactly what you're going to get by looking at dirt simple code like echo hello world; at least it was for me as PHP was one of my very first languages
The intent is well meaning in this "real world" hello world, but I feel like taking the espoused mentality in the opening paragraph, one is throwing construction tools at a toddler who asked for a box of legos for christmas.
Curious what others think
