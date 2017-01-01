Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
“Hello, (real) world” in PHP in 2017 (kukuruku.co)
1 point by skazka16 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This seems like a decent primer for someone who already has their heads wrapped around application development, but absolutely horrid for someone who wants to pick up a web language for the first time and create that first simple output.

That first simple output IMO is critical for retention and engaging the language knowing exactly what you're going to get by looking at dirt simple code like echo hello world; at least it was for me as PHP was one of my very first languages

The intent is well meaning in this "real world" hello world, but I feel like taking the espoused mentality in the opening paragraph, one is throwing construction tools at a toddler who asked for a box of legos for christmas.

Curious what others think

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: