Window Maker 0.95.8 released (windowmaker.org)
Feeling nostalgic ... Window Maker was my window manager of choice per year (up to the GNOME 1 days when it was still easy to run gnome-panel on top of WM).

The NeXTSTEP way in which menus can be triggered by right-clicking is really usable - I only wish it's possible to attach the app menu bar as well. The global menu bar approach of macOS and GNOME can feel a bit ridiculous on large displays.

> I only wish it's possible to attach the app menu bar as well. The global menu bar approach of macOS and GNOME can feel a bit ridiculous on large displays.

I personally disagree. It's still highly relevant to be able to "slam" the pointer upward to always land on the menu bar.

I used it for 10 years till 6 years ago. kudos for it!!

Window Maker is great, inspired on NeXTSTEP.

On Windows there is LiteStep which is free and fully customizable. Makes Windows more palatable.

