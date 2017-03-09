Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Emirates Says Bookings to the U.S. Fell by 35% After the First Travel Ban
(
fortune.com
)
28 points
by
JamilD
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
nojvek
11 minutes ago
I can imagine that. I am a permanent resident of US but for the fact that I am brown, I am avoiding all unnecessary trips.
Going through TSA is a very uncomfortable experience.
reply
chrisper
3 minutes ago
Brown like Indian or Brown like Arabic? Does it even make a difference?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Going through TSA is a very uncomfortable experience.
reply