Emirates Says Bookings to the U.S. Fell by 35% After the First Travel Ban (fortune.com)
28 points by JamilD 2 hours ago





I can imagine that. I am a permanent resident of US but for the fact that I am brown, I am avoiding all unnecessary trips.

Going through TSA is a very uncomfortable experience.

Brown like Indian or Brown like Arabic? Does it even make a difference?

