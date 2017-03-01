Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Reaching new records in speech recognition (ibm.com)
Tl;dr: they stapled a 6-layer bi LSTM to Wavenet. Good to see IBM admit that deep learning is better than "Watson".

Also, with wavenet in the mix, no way this is used in production.

