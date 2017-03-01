Hacker News
Reaching new records in speech recognition
9 points
by
igravious
1 hour ago
deepnotderp
2 minutes ago
Tl;dr: they stapled a 6-layer bi LSTM to Wavenet. Good to see IBM admit that deep learning is better than "Watson".
Also, with wavenet in the mix, no way this is used in production.
