Build a digital clock in Conway's Life (stackexchange.com)
1 point by ChuckMcM 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I'm once again amazed at how "routine" this stuff seems to be. In the top solution go to the life simulator and paste in a copy of the gist and then click 'fit pattern' and run. Amazing stuff.

