Build a digital clock in Conway's Life
stackexchange.com
1 point
by
ChuckMcM
11 minutes ago
ChuckMcM
5 minutes ago
I'm once again amazed at how "routine" this stuff seems to be. In the top solution go to the life simulator and paste in a copy of the gist and then click 'fit pattern' and run. Amazing stuff.
