Hi, I've built a prototype that passes voice Turing test in a sense that people don't understand they've been talking to a non-human. Currently my brother and I use it to acquire new dealers for our family company. And it shows ~30% cold call to signed dealer conversion (we got 80 new dealers out of 270 cold calls in under 8 hours). And nobody noticed they were talking to a non-human. Now I'm thinking on opening an API (and IDE), but I'm not sure if somebody else is interested. Would you like use the system and if yes, what are yours use cases? Just curious. Thanks.