Electricity consumption of Bitcoin: a market-based and technical analysis (zorinaq.com)
In other words, the Bitcoin network consumes about 5-6 orders of magnitude more electricity than would be required to maintain a similarly-sized ledger using more traditional database techniques.

Yes, the feature set is a bit different, but it's difficult to see how Bitcoin can remain competitive in the long run. I guess it can help push down overheads elsewhere in the financial system, so at least that's a good thing. And it's always been a good educational experience.

They make the assumption that unprofitable hardware has been retired. But this assumes that the person profiting from the mining is also paying for the electricity.

