Yes, the feature set is a bit different, but it's difficult to see how Bitcoin can remain competitive in the long run. I guess it can help push down overheads elsewhere in the financial system, so at least that's a good thing. And it's always been a good educational experience.
reply
Yes, the feature set is a bit different, but it's difficult to see how Bitcoin can remain competitive in the long run. I guess it can help push down overheads elsewhere in the financial system, so at least that's a good thing. And it's always been a good educational experience.
reply