Ask HN: How do I start my own consulting firm?

I work as a senior frontend developer in a company and have experience with backend stuff and devops, learning new things constantly. My colleague and friend is the team lead of our team at that company (10 members in the frontend department). Before working in the company I had a long successful path as a 100% remote freelancer (7 years of work). The stuff we now work on in the company is quite complex - a realtime trading platform with tons of inner components, complex logic, large codebase. To me seems like we got quite experienced and gained precious expertise by the moment. We have the ability to extend our expertise to other fields as well. Now I feel like my career path now is to establish something on my own and work on a product. I talked to my colleague about his will to join me as a partner in growing our own business and it looks like we are on more or less the same page about what we want and should do. Here is my plan: 1. Do preliminary research. Prepare the basement in form of a site with portfolio, our focus, expertise and articles. 2. Start looking for projects online to work on for companies as a contractor team. I will bring us some coins for the first time. 3. Setup the business processes and make the workflow stable and profitable. 4. Keep working as a team for clients and start working on our product ideas. 5. Switch from contract work to our products gradually. Here are my questions: - Willing to find projects for a small team (2-4 members) of developers/designers should I look for larger projects in a different way? - How do I identify that a company might be in need of a team like ours? I don’t want to spam everybody trying to catch a project. - Should I prioritize our online sales channels over local ones? - Should I partner up with firms like ours? Contact them and show our offer so that they could be interested in subcontracting with us? - Should we have mentors/coaches? - Should I hire a salesperson to look for projects?