A static site can't enable...
- User management (Members)
- On-site-comments (That Search engines can find)
- Voting (Polls & Ratings are very popular on Wordpress!)
- Carts (For selling products)
- Any user submitted content
...without 3rd party services that rely on JS.
This means that you rely on several external services for the site to have these features and in the end, the costs will be higher than running it on Wordpress.
But it could possibly be easier to maintain, more secure, have higher performance and the dynamic parts would not fail all at the same time so the uptime of the core site could be better.
Linking to regular security updates for a system is proof that that system takes security seriously, not that it is insecure. I'd worry about an open source project that didn't have regular security updates.
Also, "inherent" is silly to use in this context.
It's like Movable Type never existed.
I used to be a Wordpress fan but now Medium has caught my attention.
So in essence it is not about the technical platform, it is about effective production and consumption, and Medium hits the nail on both.
Medium is a service, Wordpress is a platform. If you're talking about a replacement for Wordpress.com then you have an argument.
But this submission was regarding the platform/CMS of Wordpress so your argument is apples to oranges.
Here Netlify is listing all the available products in this niche, both commercial and open-source: https://headlesscms.org/ Things are moving.. slowly :)
