The Next WordPress (wsvincent.com)
24 points by wsvincent 2 hours ago | 18 comments





First of all, Wordpress is known to fix security issues quickly and platforms with many developers have more eyes on the code so it's only natural that they have a LOT of reported vulnerabilities. This does not mean that it's "inherently" insecure.

A static site can't enable...

- User management (Members)

- On-site-comments (That Search engines can find)

- Voting (Polls & Ratings are very popular on Wordpress!)

- Carts (For selling products)

- Any user submitted content

...without 3rd party services that rely on JS.

This means that you rely on several external services for the site to have these features and in the end, the costs will be higher than running it on Wordpress.

But it could possibly be easier to maintain, more secure, have higher performance and the dynamic parts would not fail all at the same time so the uptime of the core site could be better.

> WordPress itself is an inherently insecure platform.

Linking to regular security updates for a system is proof that that system takes security seriously, not that it is insecure. I'd worry about an open source project that didn't have regular security updates.

Also, "inherent" is silly to use in this context.

The most uninformative article I've ever read that was on the home page of HN. It's full of misconceptions and assumptions (that every WP based site can be be replicated with static site generators, that 'WP is inherently insecure' and so on).

The article simply doesn't meet the standards of HN and only spreads popular misconceptions.

Also that static generation of site pages on a mac app would be an acceptable solution.

Also, if you choose a really great host, you shouldn't have any security issues ;-)

> Static Site Generators are a new, hybrid approach to web development

It's like Movable Type never existed.

I believe Medium is the next Wordpress because not only allows you to publish but also to consume in an elegant and productive way. The recommendation engine is quite good and the daily newsletter sent by email is good enough to make me want to check the stories right away. They make an extensive use of images that really adds to the user experience.

I used to be a Wordpress fan but now Medium has caught my attention.

So in essence it is not about the technical platform, it is about effective production and consumption, and Medium hits the nail on both.

Is Medium even customizable now? I've mostly been avoiding the site due to getting sick of the tacky tweet-begging UX whenever you select any of the text in a post. A huge number of WP sites are professional or semiprofessional and have plugins and/or customization that allow the operators to run a business from the site. Can Medium do any of that? Are there plugins for it yet?

The context is sites with custom features. Medium isn't in that market. Medium is the new Blogspot.

Or xanga, or livejournal, etc.

>I believe Medium is the next Wordpress

Medium is a service, Wordpress is a platform. If you're talking about a replacement for Wordpress.com then you have an argument.

But this submission was regarding the platform/CMS of Wordpress so your argument is apples to oranges.

I think the author assumes that all wordpress sites are simple blogs. Woocommerce alone powers 30% of e-commerce sites.

reply


The author does list shopify in one if the alternatives whatever that means. WordPress is not just a blog but a platform.

What makes you think that? The word "blog" is nowhere in the article. It's clear to me they're talking about WP the platform.

I would like to see a simple but extendable cms which would be mostly static but the non static parts would be handled by aws lambda or gce functions or something similiar.

Seems a lot more complicated than Wordpress for not a lot of gain?

Just adding DatoCMS (https://www.datocms.com/) to the list of CMS specifically designed for static websites (shameless plug)!

Here Netlify is listing all the available products in this niche, both commercial and open-source: https://headlesscms.org/ Things are moving.. slowly :)

