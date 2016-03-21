Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
MIT Media Lab Disobedience Award (mit.edu)
The winner is almost guaranteed to be a conformist, given that the organization selecting the winner is part of the dominant, mainstream power structure.

So expect the winner to be, paradoxically, someone who is completely obedient.

I cannot sufficiently emphasize how true this is.

Source: Intimately familiar with the Media Lab. As with most places, there is a type of conformable non-conformance. Kind of like casual Fridays at work, or office humor. The Media Lab, and Joi in particular, would never reward non-conformance. Now, if a liberal in Saudi Arabia breaks conservative laws, that they would reward. But that's conforming to their standards.

I've nominated Alexandra Elbakyan of sci-hub and encourage everyone else to do the same.

I'd also be happy if Aaron Swartz won!

The first eligibility requirement: The recipient must be living.

One of the criteria is that the nominees are alive. :-/

You must be new to "disobedience"...

Or he read the article.

Maybe you are missing the point?

As someone that actively engages in disobedience it is disheartening that they'd award $250k to a single winner instead of $50k to five, $10k to twenty-five.

So many people struggle to make a difference, no matter how small, and being honored for their efforts, when it's most likely that it rarely if ever happens in real life, would be inspiring to them to keep up what they're doing.

For those interested in reading about the original post covering in detail the thoughts behind the award, see this blog post:

https://joi.ito.com/weblog/2016/03/21/on-disobedience.html

MIT was complicit in the prosecution of Aaron Swartz for seemingly qualifying activities; I'd think twice before submitting personal information for consideration.

Todays radical act of disobedience for me was disabling JavaScript on this site. Quelle surprise, it promptly broke and was all black, despite being literally a form.

Seems like a great way to catch a nasty case of conspiracy to commit a felony. The reason the Nobel committee can give an award to a political prisoner in another country is that they are in another country.

To take another comment, suppose the Media Lab awards Snowden the $250K. What possible conspiracy charge could the Media Lab (or the person(s) who nominated Snowden) catch?

Has Snowden been charged with anything?

If not, can it still be considered helping a fugitive?

> The recipient must have taken a personal risk in order to affect positive change for greater society.

There are plenty of ways to disobey without breaking the law.

Wonder how many times Edward Snowden will be nominated? :)

"Engaged in" makes it sound like they're more interested in ongoing disobedience, e.g. the folks at sci-hub.

Good suggestion. :)

Remember Aaron.

