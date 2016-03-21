So expect the winner to be, paradoxically, someone who is completely obedient.
Source: Intimately familiar with the Media Lab. As with most places, there is a type of conformable non-conformance. Kind of like casual Fridays at work, or office humor. The Media Lab, and Joi in particular, would never reward non-conformance. Now, if a liberal in Saudi Arabia breaks conservative laws, that they would reward. But that's conforming to their standards.
I'd also be happy if Aaron Swartz won!
So many people struggle to make a difference, no matter how small, and being honored for their efforts, when it's most likely that it rarely if ever happens in real life, would be inspiring to them to keep up what they're doing.
For those interested in reading about the original post covering in detail the thoughts behind the award, see this blog post:
https://joi.ito.com/weblog/2016/03/21/on-disobedience.html
There are plenty of ways to disobey without breaking the law.
