I didn't think it was possible to get the whole thing into 500 lines (well, 502 lines but `Node.__repr__`, commented code and a number of other knick knack aren't needed except for debugging). At least top search engine results all point to using large tools and/or needing multiple passes of different kind which makes the subject sound complicated and hard to get anything even working.
Prompted by arcfide's project [1], I rewrote this one and the main part (boot.py) went down from ~600 to 100 lines. Of course, the features available are not the same but I'm starting to see why shorter code is easier to change globally. I'm much more willing to refactor (by hand) anything that only happens at most 6 times in the code! (And also maybe those other features aren't as useful as I thought.)
I wasn't sure how to count lines for this one. The generated tree contains no extra information (it can be regenerated from itself and the bootstrap grammar).
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13797797
[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13825225
(both are not quite the same, just similar)
