No more pi day, create ml day 1 point by notpidaymlday 34 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite 3/14 is py day. If math is to be dedicated a day, I think it should be a day to show or think about concepts that can shape our future. Pi is a beautiful number but nothing more, Euler number is a better option in my opinion, but I think we should replace pi day with something more interesting, a day in which you can show some wonderful things about maths and science, a day to celebrate.







