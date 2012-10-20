Doctors apparently don't make mistakes that can hurt people.
reply
They can, but it turns out that the handoff points can themselves be more problematic than the effects of working for 28 hours. They did lots of published research which showed that, which is why this policy change is even happening.
Also, a 28 hour shift doesn't mean that the doctor is working (or even awake) the entire time - they're on-shift, but there are periods of downtime. It's not necessarily 28 hours of constant activity.
That's a good idea. Do you know what those flaws are, and how to fix them?
I'm not being sarcastic - there's a whole lot of money that's been poured into this over the last few decades, and it's not easy.
While we wait for someone to figure out the answer, in the meantime, it's reasonable for providers to go back to the policy that empirically produced lower rates of medical errors, which we know because that's what was standard practice up until a few years ago, and it already is standard practice for all other residents.
But I also think the answer is pretty obvious, if not practical. You need to basically double the number of doctors, and stagger shifts so they have half-shift overlaps and scheduled 8hr (max) shifts to begin with. Then doctors can stay longer through the next shift if needed (and this would be common) to complete the handoffs properly as well as get through critical periods of patient care.
I think that would be far safer than the current model - but also would effectively double your salary costs which is of course a non-starter.
You'd think, but it's a lot harder than it looks, and I'm speaking from experience.
In the meantime, they're going back to a solution that they know works, because in this case it's literally what they used to do before and what they already do for all other residents, and it has a lower failure rate.
All they're doing here is reverting a failed experiment in response to the measurable, documented problems it introduced.
Handoffs are dangerous so longer shifts make sense...but 28 hrs is way too long. People are pretty much walking zombies at that point.
The ACGME is still acting off a model where sign-outs are face-to-face following a checklist (see: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK43722/). This is the best we've come up with, and it frankly takes a lot of time. It's no wonder 16 hours didn't cut it. What we need is a better way to do sign-outs so that residents can know what's going on even during their days off. The very wording "sign-out" is rather a misnomer. Just because you're leaving the hospital for two days doesn't mean you forget about your patients. What we need is something like a Twitter feed so you can get updates on your patients when you're not in the hospital. Then you wouldn't have to have a full-blown sign-out when you return.
It's too late for you, but I wrote an essay called "Why you should become a nurse or physicians assistant instead of a doctor: the underrated perils of medical school" (https://jakeseliger.com/2012/10/20/why-you-should-become-a-n...) to warn people about what med school and residency is really like—and to tell them that there are good alternatives!
Living with someone who went through the process led me to write the essay.
Sounds a lot like "dev-ops."
Good luck getting all of the signoff and political buy-in required to get set up with that.
You could spend 18 months running around to convince someone to do ten minutes of work to bring you online, and I'm not exaggerating.
Aren't our medical professionals the people we least want to be dangerously fatigued?
Hasn't anyone read the literature on how sleep deprivation interferes with learning?
Or how being up for 24 hours straight is equivalent to a blood alcohol level that would disqualify a person from driving?
And we want people in this state while they're responsible for the health of people sick enough to be hospitalized?
What the actual fuck?
Regardless, after your first year, no matter what program or specialty, 28 hour calls become the norm. As a second year surgery resident for example, you can plan on taking a 28 hour call two or three times a week. This is just how it is. For two main reasons:
1) There are not enough of us for everyone to get 8 hours of sleep a night. People can debate why or ways we should fix this, whether it's widening scope of practice for nurse practitioners or decreasing our pay so there is more of us, but logistically there are not enough residents to keep everyone well rested.
2) There is physiological relevance to a 24 hour cycle in many diseases. For example, if a patient comes in with a bowel obstruction, the process of observation, lab evaluation, imaging, +\- surgery takes sometimes 24 hours. 12 is sometimes not enough to appreciate the full evolution of acute disease.
Big topic here. My experience is anecdotal and limited. Why they did a big study to see what was best. Still, it only applies to first years.
As other people mentioned, this really seems like treating the symptom (poor continuity of care), not the problem (ineffective ways of communication and training).
If you design things for people to be horribly incompetent due to sleep deprivation, then going through the same process while awake probably produces similar results. However, a shorter work day would mean you could use different processes.
No no, this is not at all how to go about this. Every cog in patient care needs to be replaceable within minutes or the whole system is just headed for disaster. Whats the policy? Whats the procedure? Wheres that evaluation?
(No need to comment on the smallest violin of the world playing for the business owner of 1) who would rather exploit residents to get more work out of them instead of stopping to admit patients)
Does this policy increase medical industry revenue?
With the exception of instant death to the patient, medical errors always increase revenue.
I for one would rather my doctor worked 8 hours, went to bed for 8, and returned for the third (or 4th) 8 hours than that they be on their feet trying to keep their eyes open for 24 hours straight and remember everything that I and 20 other patients have said to them or undergone in the last 24 hours.
Would you rather have your surgeon hand the scalpel off to another doctor, or have them proceed while so fatigued as to be drunk?
And in case you didn't notice, the article also points out the dangers of fatigue, just with the journalistic integrity that suppresses the expression of the outrage that those of us who aren't journalists should all be responding with.
According to empirical research, that is actually more dangerous for you, because the handoff points are most likely to introduce errors.
It's counterintuitive, but that's something that both providers and peer-reviewed medical journals agree on.
If that's true, I think it's kind of fascinating. I'd certainly like to know that there is someone who is taking enough interest in me as a patient that they consider themselves ultimately accountable for providing or coordinating a professional standard of care. But I don't need that person to be the personal face of that care all the time, and frankly, it's ridiculous to assert the system behaves that way now. And I definitely want to know that person is operating without cognitive impairments, and definitely don't think "continuity" means "one person."
I'm sure there's realities of actually doing the work that I don't understand, and I also know that handing off information and coordinating people is far from trivial (I know that we're really not all that good at it in software, a profession where for anything to work at all you have to pass around carefully encoded instructions). I just don't understand the given argument.
Also, I see at least one professional counterargument in the article.
It did. And they did the research, and they found that frequent handoffs introduce more errors than longer shifts do. So, they're taking action to address that.
I would be pretty annoyed at that, but I also probably wouldn't report it just to see it through. Seems weird they'd suddenly get honest about it.
Doctors apparently don't make mistakes that can hurt people.
reply