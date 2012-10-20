Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rookie Doctors Will Soon Be Allowed to Work Up to 28 Hours Straight (npr.org)
If a truck driver is working 28 hours straight, we consider their decision making capability so impaired that they endanger others and we take away their licence if they dare to do 28 hours without rest.

Doctors apparently don't make mistakes that can hurt people.

> Doctors apparently don't make mistakes that can hurt people.

They can, but it turns out that the handoff points can themselves be more problematic than the effects of working for 28 hours. They did lots of published research which showed that, which is why this policy change is even happening.

Also, a 28 hour shift doesn't mean that the doctor is working (or even awake) the entire time - they're on-shift, but there are periods of downtime. It's not necessarily 28 hours of constant activity.

I'd say that's a good argument for fixing whatever the flaws are in the handoff process that make it even worse than 28-hour shifts.

> I'd say that's a good argument for fixing whatever the flaws are in the handoff process that make it even worse than 28-hour shifts.

That's a good idea. Do you know what those flaws are, and how to fix them?

I'm not being sarcastic - there's a whole lot of money that's been poured into this over the last few decades, and it's not easy.

While we wait for someone to figure out the answer, in the meantime, it's reasonable for providers to go back to the policy that empirically produced lower rates of medical errors, which we know because that's what was standard practice up until a few years ago, and it already is standard practice for all other residents.

I agree with this assessment having only briefly paid attention to this topic while a friend was going through residency. This is not something that is being ignored - I would say the exact opposite is true, it was probably one of the most discussed topics of residents at the time.

But I also think the answer is pretty obvious, if not practical. You need to basically double the number of doctors, and stagger shifts so they have half-shift overlaps and scheduled 8hr (max) shifts to begin with. Then doctors can stay longer through the next shift if needed (and this would be common) to complete the handoffs properly as well as get through critical periods of patient care.

I think that would be far safer than the current model - but also would effectively double your salary costs which is of course a non-starter.


Improving the handoff seems like a much more tractable problem than eliminating mistakes caused by fatigue.

> Improving the handoff seems like a much more tractable problem

You'd think, but it's a lot harder than it looks, and I'm speaking from experience.

In the meantime, they're going back to a solution that they know works, because in this case it's literally what they used to do before and what they already do for all other residents, and it has a lower failure rate.

All they're doing here is reverting a failed experiment in response to the measurable, documented problems it introduced.

But it goes against my uneducated intuitive beliefs! What are they thinking?


>the handoff points can themselves be more problematic than the effects of working for 28 hours.

Handoffs are dangerous so longer shifts make sense...but 28 hrs is way too long. People are pretty much walking zombies at that point.

Oh great, I come to HN for tech news and see this. As a graduating medical student doing a surgical prelim, I'm certainly not looking forward to 28 hour work days. I think what many don't realize is that day-to-day medicine is super low-tech.

The ACGME is still acting off a model where sign-outs are face-to-face following a checklist (see: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK43722/). This is the best we've come up with, and it frankly takes a lot of time. It's no wonder 16 hours didn't cut it. What we need is a better way to do sign-outs so that residents can know what's going on even during their days off. The very wording "sign-out" is rather a misnomer. Just because you're leaving the hospital for two days doesn't mean you forget about your patients. What we need is something like a Twitter feed so you can get updates on your patients when you're not in the hospital. Then you wouldn't have to have a full-blown sign-out when you return.

As a graduating medical student doing a surgical prelim, I'm certainly not looking forward to 28 hour work days. I think what many don't realize is that day-to-day medicine is super low-tech.

It's too late for you, but I wrote an essay called "Why you should become a nurse or physicians assistant instead of a doctor: the underrated perils of medical school" (https://jakeseliger.com/2012/10/20/why-you-should-become-a-n...) to warn people about what med school and residency is really like—and to tell them that there are good alternatives!

Living with someone who went through the process led me to write the essay.

Do you really want to work a long day and then be barraged by questions and data on your offtime? Seems like sign out us a reasonable way to prevent burnout.

He's proposing an alternative to the current reality where medical residents literally do not have offtime. The burnout is happening right now, because the current "solution" to tracking patients' updates is to store all of that information in human beings.

> work a long day and then be barraged by questions and data on your offtime

Sounds a lot like "dev-ops."

That Twitter feed sounds like a start up opportunity. Would it be easy to maneuver around hippa?

In the tech support world, customer hand off is essentially a solved problem - they use ticket systems. Yes, alot of the software used is in-house developed trash, and alot of companies (Comcast is probably the best known example of this) are full-on negligent in regards to training support techs, but again, we know how to, and in many places do, do way better.

HIPAA's probably the least of your concerns. Any feed like that would have to integrate with whatever EMR/Surgery information/Scheduling/HL7 Interface solution(s) your hospital uses, none of which are the same or even remotely resemble each other. Your system would become yet-another-password to remember unless hospital IT would be willing to let you join the domain or group, which likely means you'd need to support on-prem installations.

Do most hospitals not have an ADFS instance floating about somewhere?

> Do most hospitals not have an ADFS instance floating about somewhere?

Good luck getting all of the signoff and political buy-in required to get set up with that.

You could spend 18 months running around to convince someone to do ten minutes of work to bring you online, and I'm not exaggerating.

don't you mean work with hippa?

This should just be generally illegal from a labor law perspective, not even something specific to doctors.

Who thought this was a good idea, and why?

Aren't our medical professionals the people we least want to be dangerously fatigued?

Hasn't anyone read the literature on how sleep deprivation interferes with learning?

Or how being up for 24 hours straight is equivalent to a blood alcohol level that would disqualify a person from driving?

And we want people in this state while they're responsible for the health of people sick enough to be hospitalized?

What the actual fuck?

I am a surgery resident. This "rule" only applied to first year residents, and was started in 2011. There in fact is a study being conducted where one arm of first year residents follows the 16 hour max and another follows the 28 hour max. It seems the results from this trial suggest the 16 hour max is detrimental to learning, hand-off logistics and scheduling.

Regardless, after your first year, no matter what program or specialty, 28 hour calls become the norm. As a second year surgery resident for example, you can plan on taking a 28 hour call two or three times a week. This is just how it is. For two main reasons:

1) There are not enough of us for everyone to get 8 hours of sleep a night. People can debate why or ways we should fix this, whether it's widening scope of practice for nurse practitioners or decreasing our pay so there is more of us, but logistically there are not enough residents to keep everyone well rested.

2) There is physiological relevance to a 24 hour cycle in many diseases. For example, if a patient comes in with a bowel obstruction, the process of observation, lab evaluation, imaging, +\- surgery takes sometimes 24 hours. 12 is sometimes not enough to appreciate the full evolution of acute disease.

Big topic here. My experience is anecdotal and limited. Why they did a big study to see what was best. Still, it only applies to first years.

Solution: allow more people to become doctors.

These 28-hour shifts are unique to healthcare in the United States.

This 24-hour cycle only works for the small fraction of patients who come in right when your shift starts. For everyone else you're still getting a limited perspective.

As other people mentioned, this really seems like treating the symptom (poor continuity of care), not the problem (ineffective ways of communication and training).

1) Is a problem with efficiency not people.

If you design things for people to be horribly incompetent due to sleep deprivation, then going through the same process while awake probably produces similar results. However, a shorter work day would mean you could use different processes.

So what happens when the resident gets sick or run over by a bus 6 hours into a 24 hour patient?

No no, this is not at all how to go about this. Every cog in patient care needs to be replaceable within minutes or the whole system is just headed for disaster. Whats the policy? Whats the procedure? Wheres that evaluation?

(No need to comment on the smallest violin of the world playing for the business owner of 1) who would rather exploit residents to get more work out of them instead of stopping to admit patients)

Any time you see a policy in the medical world (or elsewhere) that appears complete irrational and nuts, ask yourself one question:

Does this policy increase medical industry revenue?

With the exception of instant death to the patient, medical errors always increase revenue.

i mean, reading the article would give you several reasons why they didn't think avoiding fatigue was a good tradeoff.

I see one in the article, which is wanting a single doctor to consistently be available through a course of treatment. But I don't see how 24 hours guarantees that any more than 16.

I for one would rather my doctor worked 8 hours, went to bed for 8, and returned for the third (or 4th) 8 hours than that they be on their feet trying to keep their eyes open for 24 hours straight and remember everything that I and 20 other patients have said to them or undergone in the last 24 hours.

Would you rather have your surgeon hand the scalpel off to another doctor, or have them proceed while so fatigued as to be drunk?

And in case you didn't notice, the article also points out the dangers of fatigue, just with the journalistic integrity that suppresses the expression of the outrage that those of us who aren't journalists should all be responding with.

> I for one would rather my doctor worked 8 hours, went to bed for 8, and returned for the third (or 4th) 8 hours than that they be on their feet trying to keep their eyes open for 24 hours straight and remember everything that I and 20 other patients have said to them or undergone in the last 24 hours.

According to empirical research, that is actually more dangerous for you, because the handoff points are most likely to introduce errors.

It's counterintuitive, but that's something that both providers and peer-reviewed medical journals agree on.

I only see one -- a personal continuity of care argument ("Patients want to know 'you are the doctor taking care of them,' Kothari says.").

If that's true, I think it's kind of fascinating. I'd certainly like to know that there is someone who is taking enough interest in me as a patient that they consider themselves ultimately accountable for providing or coordinating a professional standard of care. But I don't need that person to be the personal face of that care all the time, and frankly, it's ridiculous to assert the system behaves that way now. And I definitely want to know that person is operating without cognitive impairments, and definitely don't think "continuity" means "one person."

I'm sure there's realities of actually doing the work that I don't understand, and I also know that handing off information and coordinating people is far from trivial (I know that we're really not all that good at it in software, a profession where for anything to work at all you have to pass around carefully encoded instructions). I just don't understand the given argument.

Also, I see at least one professional counterargument in the article.

As someone who got out of the hospital recently after a couple weeks in, I see the continuity of care argument. I had a lot of doctors in my time there, and the left hand really didn't know what the right hand was doing. I spent an extra 4 days in because one of my doctors thought the other doctor was going to write the discharge order, and vice versa.

Medical errors are the 3rd leading cause of death. Didn't that wake them up to make it less error prone, not more?

> Medical errors are the 3rd leading cause of death. Didn't that wake them up to make it less error prone, not more?

It did. And they did the research, and they found that frequent handoffs introduce more errors than longer shifts do. So, they're taking action to address that.

>the cap would occasionally prevent doctors from seeing a treatment or surgery through from beginning to end

I would be pretty annoyed at that, but I also probably wouldn't report it just to see it through. Seems weird they'd suddenly get honest about it.

Dupe of https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13840429

"Allowed" is a nice way to put it.

