The Case for HAL's Sanity (visual-memory.co.uk)
> HAL has to be extremely careful before committing the first murder. It is possible that he wasn't entirely familiar with the EVA procedure, it being one of the few tasks on board the Discovery that does not require his participation. Perhaps he needed to observe a dry run to study the astronaut's actions and calculate when he would be most vulnerable.

I think those 2 videos are on the topic:

- AI "Stop Button" Problem https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TYT1QfdfsM (the AI won't let you push the stop button, because that would impair it's function)

- General AI Won't Want You To Fix its Code https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l7Is6vOAOA (the AI won't let you patch, because changing its goal means it can't reach it)

I didn't think there was any question; HAL was simply following the orders of Dr. Langley.

