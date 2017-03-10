Maybe Alphabet will be the responsible one, but doesn't everyone recall how Uber's self driving car blew thru a red light without even slowing down? I think Uber is just the tip of the iceberg. There will soon be more players getting into the game. And the public will be the unwitting guinea pigs.
My prediction: The first time some self driving car wipes out a car full of kids or wipes out a few kids walking along the side of the road will be the last time we see self driving cars for at least another decade.
I might be wrong but I have to believe that the public will hold self driving cars to a much much higher standard than we currently have for drunk or distracted drivers. A much much higher standard.
