Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Technically, California Law Says Daylight Time Starts Last Sunday in April (ca.gov)
2 points by DrScump 45 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The link shows current law in the red strikethrough type. (This particular bill, AB807, seeks to eliminate Daylight Time altogether, statewide).

I couldn't find a plain, direct reference using the broken search tools on the California Legislature official site.

Because the Daylight Saving Time Act was originally passed as an Initiative Statute (by voter petition), the Legislature can't change it without it going back before the voters in a statewide election and gaining at least a simple majority of Yes votes.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: