The cruellest RollerCoaster Tycoon park (eurogamer.net)
24 points by danso 2 hours ago





>Unable to die, they are trapped in a kind of virtual theme park purgatory until they reach the end. While their hunger and thirst levels can drop to minimal levels, and they do show signs of fatigue (although, curiously enough, the guests all have steel bladders), they must soldier on - theoretically forever.

This is a horrible thought. Trapped in a maze forever, starving, thirsty, needing to go to the bathroom and being unable to die.

What an impressive project, though. It's amazing to think that the different preferences of the AI has such an effect on their behavior inside the maze, but it seems pretty obvious in hindsight after he explains it.

These games, especially the first two, I have fond memories of playing for hours on end on our old PC growing up. I always remember naming my guests Chris Sawyer, trying to activate a cheat IIRC, but I was never able to get it to work.

Thanks for sharing, I really enjoyed this.

Very long read, when they. Could've linked to Mr. Bones' wild ride...

http://m.imgur.com/gallery/Wxzbl

You've got the painting goblin in the same vein.

http://i.imgur.com/NrJku9x.jpg

Well, so much for my idea that super-intelligence would mean lowered levels of sadism... Let's hope AI's don't find these sorts of exercises exciting.

