Ask HN: Were you able to get a job lately in the Bay Area?

I'm desperate guys... I've applied at 20 different companies and haven't been able to land a job. This has never happened to me in the past. I'm applying for software engineering positions. I'm a full stack engineer with several years of experience, I worked for some very hot companies out there in the Bay Area. What is going on right now??? I've always been good at interviewing and I've switched jobs 6 times over the last 10 years. I manage to get through the interviews and answer most of the questions, sometimes ALL the technical questions. I come up super motivated and energetic over the phone and onsite. They keep saying they love my profile and experience and at the end of the whole process I keep getting the same email: "we decided to move with other candidates" or "we don't think you're a perfect fit".