Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Has Python killed Ruby?
12 points
by
Pishky
34 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
If chosing to learn one or the other why would anyone choose Ruby?
Thanks
erkose
24 minutes ago
Actually, Ruby failed to kill Python.
reply
dasdhrub95
20 minutes ago
Ruby is commonly used by programmers along with Ruby on Rails for Web Development so it's scope is very limited. Python on the other hand has been widely adopted by the academia and has become pretty much essential to startups in the big data/AI sector, additionally Python can also be used with Django for web development (Instagram's website is built in Django). The pip library is vast and the Django community is on par with the Ruby on Rails community. I dont see any reason to stick with Ruby.
reply
ndesaulniers
9 minutes ago
Node.js killed Ruby IMO.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply