Alphabet adds patent claim to Uber intellectual property theft lawsuit (reuters.com)
> Waymo, which originally said that two Lidar patents were infringed, on Friday in an amended complaint added a third patent. It also said that Uber infringed unpatented trade secrets, such as parameters and measurements for the light beam used in Lidar.

Are these trade secrets related to the patents? And if so, is Google risking having their patents invalidated by admitting they left out the best mode?

Trade secrets and patents are roughly each others opposite. A patent is something you disclose to stake a claim in order to either license the tech or to use it in some other strategic way. A trade secret is something your company knows, does not disclose and guards as much as possible from becoming public knowledge (for instance, through NDA's with those employees that will be given access to that knowledge).

Examples of each:

- patent: Dyson's patent on their vacuum cleaner technology

- trade secret: The formulation of Coca Cola

So no, they are not related at all, and this does not risk Google having their patents invalidated.

How would they lose their patent by omitting the best settings to make it work?

Any lawyers know what the likely time frame is on this for some sort of resolution?

This doesn't really seem like much of a development to an outsider. Just more added to the pile.

