Ask HN: When did Amazon's store switch to HTTPS?
1 point by p4lindromica 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
For the longest time Amazon's store only used HTTPS for login pages because the added latency was enough to harm conversions when people were shopping.

I visited smile.amazon.com today and noticed I ended up on an HTTPS connection.






