Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: When did Amazon's store switch to HTTPS?
1 point
by
p4lindromica
24 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
For the longest time Amazon's store only used HTTPS for login pages because the added latency was enough to harm conversions when people were shopping.
I visited smile.amazon.com today and noticed I ended up on an HTTPS connection.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: