I didn't know that states couldn't choose permanent daylight savings time. That might explain the hesitation to get rid of time changes...if it means being stuck with dark evenings all year round, I wouldn't want to change either. I want daylight savings all year round.
reply
I didn't know that states couldn't choose permanent daylight savings time. That might explain the hesitation to get rid of time changes...if it means being stuck with dark evenings all year round, I wouldn't want to change either. I want daylight savings all year round.
reply