Goodbye Mac App Store (stclairsoft.com)
> For both applications, complying with Apple’s sandboxing and feature constraints to get them approved for sale would have required significant rewrites.

As a user, this makes me want to get apps from the app store rather than downloading directly. It bothers me that apps can write arbitrary files. I'd much rather they be sandboxed so that when I tell the OS to delete the app, everything goes with it.

Ultimately, it comes to these apps not making money from the App Store and it's not worth the hassle anymore

The company's products looks like a bunch of simple utilities; I would be surprised if they any made any money at all from the App Store.

I'm amazed at the possibilities out there for some easy cash.

Guy I know paid thousands of dollars for commodity "libraries" like XML parsers, ZIP utilities, FTP/SFTP, all because there wasn't anything out-of-the-box for his VB6 product.

Please replace this title, it's misleading.

Not misleading. The phrasing might be ambiguous, but in this case it's the author leaving the Mac App Store, not the other way around.

Thats the title of the post, so not misleading at all.

The title makes sense on that company's blog, but in the context of HN it could appear to mean that the Mac App Store itself is going away.

Not with the domain indicated right next to it.

Or a modicum of critical thinking.

This post just goes to show how many people use the upvote button as a way save articles without reading them first.

The flywheel of clickbait titles in action.

