Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
End to end refresh of Facebook's server fleet (facebook.com)
51 points by sloanesturz 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





How long until Facebook joins the public cloud business with Amazon, Google, and Microsoft?

reply


Never? Their infrastructure is cool but it's only around half of what a public cloud would need.

reply


I really dislike this sort of naming scheme (Bryce Canyon, Honey Badger, Mono Lake, etc)

The names tell you nothing. You can't tell which one came before which, or even what they are. You just have to KNOW that information. A good naming scheme tells you information about the thing named.

reply


Historically, code names were chosen specifically to give up no information and it seems like that tradition continues, perhaps unintentionally.

reply


I hope some of the old hardware makes it to ebay, but it looks like many of the form factors are proprietary.

reply


s/proprietary/opensource/

http://www.opencompute.org/ :)

reply


What do you intend to do with it?

I've found that almost any kind of short lived experiment I can do cheaper on AWS than doing it with hardware that I own. If it is longer running then it might become viable to own the hardware.

reply


It's sad to me this is becoming the status quo. Using other massively centralized companies for compute resources is a sad future.

It's bad for privacy, it's bad for diversity to protect against SPOFs, it's bad for general computing hardware (vendors primarily target the giants), it's bad for users via vendor lock-in, and it's bad for open source projects in the infrastructure space.

I think hackers justify it to themselves by pretending it's a commodity like electricity, but it's far from that. If my utility goes out, I can turn on generator and get exactly the same electricity. If Amazon goes out I have to build again on another cloud from a (hopefully recent) backup or just sit dead (like the recent s3 outage).

Sorry about the rant, but is there anything that would get you to stop giving the keys to the kingdom to Amazon?

reply


Hardware is a means to an end. I've got plenty of it but at the end of the day what you do with it should be balanced by what it costs.

For companies that have instances running long term it can very well be cost effective to own the hardware. My email server, web server and DNS server are on my own hardware with a co-location facility that I trust.

But for experimental stuff where you need to spin up a hundred machines for an hour or two you just can't beat the cloud (and that's my only use case for the cloud, though I can see others go much further).

I don't like the monoculture any more than you do, but to see this as me having given the 'keys to the kingdown to Amazon' is several steps too far.

reply


eh, owning hardware is fun and a great learning experience

reply


Anyone know what cpus/gpus they use in these?

reply


Facebook uses Xeon D and Xeon E5 CPUs. https://www.servethehome.com/facebook-at-open-compute-summit...

reply


"Built in collaboration with our ODM partner QCT (Quanta Cloud Technology), the current Big Basin system features eight NVIDIA Tesla P100 GPU accelerators. These GPUs are connected using NVIDIA NVLink to form an eight-GPU hybrid cube mesh — similar to the architecture used by NVIDIA's DGX-1 system. This setup, combined with the NVIDIA Deep Learning SDK, utilizes this new architecture and interconnects to improve deep learning training across all GPUs.

Compared with Big Sur, Big Basin will bring us much better gain on performance per watt, benefiting from single-precision floating-point arithmetic per GPU increasing from 7 teraflops to 10.6 teraflops. Half-precision will also be introduced with this new architecture to further improve throughput."

reply


So I just run the setup CD, right?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: