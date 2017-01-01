reply
The names tell you nothing. You can't tell which one came before which, or even what they are. You just have to KNOW that information. A good naming scheme tells you information about the thing named.
I've found that almost any kind of short lived experiment I can do cheaper on AWS than doing it with hardware that I own. If it is longer running then it might become viable to own the hardware.
It's bad for privacy, it's bad for diversity to protect against SPOFs, it's bad for general computing hardware (vendors primarily target the giants), it's bad for users via vendor lock-in, and it's bad for open source projects in the infrastructure space.
I think hackers justify it to themselves by pretending it's a commodity like electricity, but it's far from that. If my utility goes out, I can turn on generator and get exactly the same electricity. If Amazon goes out I have to build again on another cloud from a (hopefully recent) backup or just sit dead (like the recent s3 outage).
Sorry about the rant, but is there anything that would get you to stop giving the keys to the kingdom to Amazon?
For companies that have instances running long term it can very well be cost effective to own the hardware. My email server, web server and DNS server are on my own hardware with a co-location facility that I trust.
But for experimental stuff where you need to spin up a hundred machines for an hour or two you just can't beat the cloud (and that's my only use case for the cloud, though I can see others go much further).
I don't like the monoculture any more than you do, but to see this as me having given the 'keys to the kingdown to Amazon' is several steps too far.
Compared with Big Sur, Big Basin will bring us much better gain on performance per watt, benefiting from single-precision floating-point arithmetic per GPU increasing from 7 teraflops to 10.6 teraflops. Half-precision will also be introduced with this new architecture to further improve throughput."
