Bitcoin ETF disapproved by SEC [pdf] (sec.gov)
59 points by jrbedard 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





Bitcoin just went from a high of 1327.1926 to 995.9575 in the blink of an eye.

Wow.

From the ruling....

> First, the exchange must have surveillance-sharing agreements with significant markets for trading the underlying commodity or derivatives on that commodity. And second, those markets must be regulated. > Based on the record before it, the Commission believes that the significant markets for bitcoin are unregulated. I'm not sure I entirely understand if they mean that Bitcoin itself must be regulated or just that the SEC needs to see that the major exchanges are regulated.

If its the former, then I think this is game over, if its the later then............hmmm I really don't know.

EDIT Having gone through the ruling it looks like they have a few reservations.

1) Most of the bitcoin trading happens on unregulated markets

2) Most of the volume happends in China and not the us and is therefore hard to regulate.

3) The ETF is tied to the Winklevoss own Gemini exchange which has little volume and often inferior pricing to other more liquid exchanges.

4) They bring up the lack of a liquid futures market, though I'm not sure this is really a concern.

> The Commission has, in past approvals of commodity-trust ETPs, emphasized the importance of surveillance-sharing agreements between the national securities exchange listing and trading the ETP, and significant markets relating to the underlying asset. 144 Such agreements, which are a necessary tool to enable the ETP-listing exchange to detect and deter manipulative conduct, enable the exchange to meet its obligation under Section 6(b)(5) of the Exchange Act to have rules that are designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices and to protect investors and the public interest

So until bitcoin markets are regulated by the SEC or similar no ETP/ETF products I suppose.

I'm a bit disappointed that there is no ETF but this is pretty darn reasonable.

It's interesting, based on the rest of the ruling, that they're not particularly concerned with any other aspects of it as a commodity (they acknowledge various interesting properties of it but note that those wouldn't themselves prevent them from approving this), but instead solely concerned that the rest of the Bitcoin market isn't controlled and monitored well enough for them to regulate activities on it.

Considering that most of the exchanges have been reduced to being stuck loading, are they wrong?

https://cryptowatch.de/kraken/btcusd - chart

gravity is strong here

"The Commission believes that, in order to meet this standard, an exchange that lists and trades shares of commodity-trust exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) must, in addition to other applicable requirements, satisfy two requirements that are dispositive in this matter. First, the exchange must have surveillance-sharing agreements with significant markets for trading the underlying commodity or derivatives on that commodity. And second, those markets must be regulated.

Based on the record before it, the Commission believes that the significant markets for bitcoin are unregulated."

Which is exactly right, but couldn't the same argument be used against a gold etf?

This ruling should win an award for plain English - it's exceptionally well written. (not /s)

Yet the price has only dropped around 80 dollars compared to yesterday. Not too bad. For a few minutes it dropped by around 250 dollars but it picked up quickly somehow.

It's dropped around 200 at the moment. http://bitcoinity.org/markets

It just happened, not many people are aware of this news yet and Bitcoin tends to be volatile as all hell, give it a few days to sort itself out.

More specifically, wait for the news to be translated to Mandarin

it went up 1000% without the ETF...suggesting anticpation of the ETF only played a minimal role..I would be a dip buyer here

So, essentially: bitcoin does not and can not satisfy these two conditions (nor can any other such scheme) and therefore you can't trade anything that is directly or indirectly representing bitcoins.

Coinbase is down.

that was great to watch, went from $1300 to $975 in about 90 seconds.

We'll see how long the dead cat lasts.

See you at $600.

imho it stabilizes and goes back to 1200. It surged from 2011-2014 without the ETF...Bitcoin is seen as a safe haven against global destabilization. A lot of money on the sidelines looking for a buying opportunity that has come

"Bitcoin" and "safe" in the same sentence is an odd look.

As usual in the bitcoin universe we are going to get a lot of people trying to explain you why something they were saying it would be so great for bitcoin until 1h ago, is actually a very bad thing for bitcoin and that this was actually the best possible scenario.

