I was wondering if the Shelley Poem about Ozymandias was about this guy [1]. Except the sonnet talks about finding the civilization remains in the desert vs under a road.
...And on the pedestal these words appear:
'My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:
Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!'
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ozymandias
I had to memorize that poem in grade school. Now I know it wasn't just a fictional character. I always liked that one.
