Found: A Colossal Statue of Ramses II Hiding Under a Cairo Street (atlasobscura.com)
21 points by Mz 33 minutes ago | 5 comments





"think it depicts Ramses II, Ozyamandias, the Great Ancestor—one of Egypt’s most famous and celebrated pharaohs."

I was wondering if the Shelley Poem about Ozymandias was about this guy [1]. Except the sonnet talks about finding the civilization remains in the desert vs under a road.

...And on the pedestal these words appear: 'My name is Ozymandias, king of kings: Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!' Nothing beside remains. Round the decay Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare The lone and level sands stretch far away

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ozymandias

You don't need to wonder. Ramses II is who Percy Shelley based his poem on.

Thanks.

I had to memorize that poem in grade school. Now I know it wasn't just a fictional character. I always liked that one.

Pretty cool. I feel like it needs more than 2 pictures about the find, though.

I agree, this felt like "Breaking News" to be followed by a much longer report later. Let's hope that happens.

