Windows 95 Defrag Simulator
hultbergs.org
2 points
by
walterbell
21 minutes ago
sbierwagen
6 minutes ago
Doesn't much resemble the real defragmenter, since it just marches forward in strictly linear fashion. (And shows a heck of a lot of bad sectors)
Authentic defrag footage:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVYdSuFFmCU
