Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Windows 95 Defrag Simulator (hultbergs.org)
2 points by walterbell 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Doesn't much resemble the real defragmenter, since it just marches forward in strictly linear fashion. (And shows a heck of a lot of bad sectors)

Authentic defrag footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVYdSuFFmCU

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: