What Is the Highest Salary Can a Programmer Make? (shubhamjain.co)
I think the word Salary here is a bit of a misnomer. Compensation is probably a better word to use. And the term programmer is probably incorrect in the top tiers here as you probably aren't strictly a programmer at this level.

For instance, it wouldn't be all that unusual for a programmer at a hedge fund to have a salary of $200,000 and a bonus of 1x that.

But its also very common for people at funds to keep the majority of their bonus in the fund such that if you have say $1,000,000 in the fund and it does 20% that year you can conceivably claim a compensation on the year of $200,000 (salary) + $200,000 (bonus) + $200,000 ( cap gains).

You can argue something similar if you work for a public company where your salary, bonus and capital gains on stock grants can be factored similarly.

Now there is probably some salary inflation going on here where people are counting compensation that is restricted over a few years as though they earned it all in the current year.

> I see about an offer per quarter of $500-900k base with $1-2M bonus (usually guaranteed for the first year) for pure technology role. Add more front office work and the bonus potential shoots up (but it's a tough gig at the moment at least).

This seems high and I don't know of any funds that actually guarantee tech hires a million dollar bonus regardless of what the fund does, I mean that's kind of the point of going to work for a hedge fund, you eat what you kill. If you and the fund do well you get paid, if the fund doesn't make money, you're not going to get a huge bonus.

But Niall Dalton, if you are listening and not lying about this comp, ummm, I'm available:)

Your cap gains example is irrelevant. If you have $1m saved up, you could make passive income elsewhere - stock market, mutual fund, real estate - the fact that you decided to park it at your employer's fund doesn't make the passive income related to your job.

What fund can guarantee better-than-market returns anyway?

> Now there is probably some salary inflation going on here where people are counting compensation that is restricted over a few years as though they earned it all in the current year.

I've actually found that people tend to be very careful about counting $600k in stock over 4 years as $150k per year.

So, what language do I need to switch to, and how do I get said hedge fund job?

https://www.rentec.com/Careers.action?computerProgrammer=tru...

They used to post total compensation for the computer programmer role and they were lower than Google was paying at the time.

Articles like this are kind of frustrating, for the implication that $250k is standard for a few years experience, and you can easily get it with less.

That's really not been my experience. Not everyone - not most people even - work at Google.

Related question - at a mid-stage startup (say 100 employees), how does option/stock compensation work? Do they regularly give you more (like big companies do) or are the options associated with signing all you get (and their growth is how they're an ongoing part of compensation)?

> Do they regularly give you more (like big companies do) or are the options associated with signing all you get (and their growth is how they're an ongoing part of compensation)?

Most places I've seen give you one dump at sign-on and that's all you get ever. I understand some companies refresh you every so often.

These articles are correct and $250k is not exceptional for a few years of experience. They are talking about total compensation and not salary. If you think this is exceptional then you owe it to yourself to respond to some of those LinkedIn messages. And, no, this kind of pay is not restricted to NY/SF/SV/Seattle.

Look at /r/programming, do you think these people are pulling $250k. They are closer to the average. If you think $250k is normal you're in an exceptional bubble.

I can get median pay data from the BLS [1] without visiting the cesspool that is reddit.

The median software developer is shockingly bad. Some developers will claim to be 4+ sigma talent, but you don't need to be one of them to make $250k.

[1] https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/...


I took the post to mean $250k was the low end of the range for highly compensated programmers.

Something more like $150k or $180k is probably a more realistic mid-career average compensation (with salary somewhat less than that, in the USA).

Complicating the discussion is HN skews to the high end of the range. Not only is it very SV-centric, the type of programmers who post here appear to be atypical (high performing, entrepreneurial, etc).

Yeah but this is about highest pay, which by definition most people will not make.

Not by definition only if we are talking about percentages.

Agreed.

"Not exceptional in any manner" seems like a bit of an out-of-whack analysis of a $250K engineering salary at Google.

Articles like that are very annoying. Annoying, because this is not actually the highest salary an engineer can make, but the highest salaries reported. The word "can" is used in the wrong fashion.

You want to get paid insane money, you have to be the boss. Working for someone else is not how you get bank.

^ and it's easier to get there as a programmer than in most other fields. There's plenty of one or two-man operations out there.

Especially with the internet, the costs are almost nothing, but your time.

Would love to know a few so I can (maybe) start on a new project...

This is a great place to start: https://levels.io/12-startups-12-months/

Great place to start: https://www.indiehackers.com/businesses

... or start your own

"A man can never drink his fill by waiting in line for the tap" -- From Breaking Bad

A somewhat related, but distinct question is: how do you get the skills to make those high salaries?

I don't care about salaries persay, but I do care about being valuable. Of course, the two things are very related.

Here are some things I've heard people mention that are chicken-and-egg kind of answers:

- Get a great mentor

- Work at a great company

- Work on a high performing team

- Work on a difficult product

Unfortunately, all of these presuppose greatness to begin with, and only help to become even more great. Which is nice, but not useful for someone trying to get there to begin with.

I'm in my 2nd year of being a "professional", and I worry if I'm on the right trajectory, or not. By the way, if someone is reading and is willing to spare 15 minutes of their time I'd love to get your advice, email in profile. Moreso if you're based in the east.

A few quick thoughts:

> "I don't care about salaries persay, but I do care about being valuable."

You should care about salaries, even if you don't care about salaries.

Yeah that sounds insane, but salary is a signal for ability. It probably shouldn't be, but hey, I didn't make these crazy rules.

Having a high salary opens doors to many interesting jobs doing really interesting work. For a long list of (very unfair) reasons, someone making $300k gets taken more seriously than someone making $100k (even at companies that can't afford you!).

So yes, you're right about working with great mentors, at great companies, and with great teams - but you should also focus on getting paid more. They're all tied up together and each contributes to the others.

As to how to break into the cycle of high salaries -> high impact work -> higher salaries -> higher impact work...

That's a good question. Joining one of the AppAmaGooFaceSoft big corps is one way about it - the hiring processes at these companies are less network-reliant than many other jobs, and all are famous enough that it massively opens the door to further work. I had the good luck of starting my career at Amazon, which opened many doors.

(I also had the great luck of not staying at Amazon)

The #1 most important thing for these salary's is to signal competence. Actual competence is far less important.

reply


reply


For the higher compensations, the large of it is stock bonus. Unlike base pay, it's hard to count annually for a few reasons:

- They usually vest over four years with a one year cliff.

- The big grants are given sporadically to reward something, not on a recurring basis.

- For stocks like Facebook which are highly volatile (x7 in 5 years) it depends on when you are being given / selling it.

That's like asking "What is the highest salary that a pro basketball player can make?" And it has the same answer: whatever you can negotiate.

And people wonder why everyone wants into the industry... alas it's top talent that command these salaries, I'm far from there. Qureshi's story is a fun one I've heard him talk about it on the Software Engineering Daily podcast. Knowing how to negotiate well and being a talented engineer can go a long ways.

This article is confusing. You're talking about $250k has being the lowest-highest salary.

I'm having troubles following you :)

There is no limit on what you can make, especially in the engineering world. If you hit a limit at a day job, the limit can be removed by working for yourself and running your own business. Then you will be limited only by how much your customers value your work.

Does anyone know of any remote companies that pay even at the lowest end of this range?

it seems that just like with any other market, scarcity dictates the price. however, aiming at being the ultimate specialist of a little known piece of technology is a very risky bet.

On the other hand, you don't have to make $500k+ for too many years before employment just isn't a big concern any more. Rumor is that's what you can make as an expert in image processing.

Indeed, but it does probably takes a bit of time before you're proficient enough to be worth that amount. Plus, the time you spend working with this tech, is also a time during which you're most likely not learning something new.

Why don't you follow this software developer's advice who also happens to be earning millions a year? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CDXJ6bMkMY

Top two programmers: $87 billion (bill gates), $56 billion (mark zuckerberg)

Fyi... MZ's salary is just $1 a year. Other programmers with salaries of $1/year are Larry Page and Sergei Brin. (But setting aside pedantics of "net worth != salary", I think we all get your point.)

(But pedantics aside, I think we all get your point.)

Except the point doesn't answer the question of salary, which is right there in the title. Does Gates even get a salary anymore?

Which is an aggressive tax avoidance strategy

Only way to achieve that is:

- working on a project that requires highly specialized training

- working on a project that is hard to replace

- working on a project that is critical to the well-functioning of the core businesses of the company

- being a good negotiator

- having the patronage of management

