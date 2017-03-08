For instance, it wouldn't be all that unusual for a programmer at a hedge fund to have a salary of $200,000 and a bonus of 1x that.
But its also very common for people at funds to keep the majority of their bonus in the fund such that if you have say $1,000,000 in the fund and it does 20% that year you can conceivably claim a compensation on the year of $200,000 (salary) + $200,000 (bonus) + $200,000 ( cap gains).
You can argue something similar if you work for a public company where your salary, bonus and capital gains on stock grants can be factored similarly.
Now there is probably some salary inflation going on here where people are counting compensation that is restricted over a few years as though they earned it all in the current year.
> I see about an offer per quarter of $500-900k base with $1-2M bonus (usually guaranteed for the first year) for pure technology role. Add more front office work and the bonus potential shoots up (but it's a tough gig at the moment at least).
This seems high and I don't know of any funds that actually guarantee tech hires a million dollar bonus regardless of what the fund does, I mean that's kind of the point of going to work for a hedge fund, you eat what you kill. If you and the fund do well you get paid, if the fund doesn't make money, you're not going to get a huge bonus.
But Niall Dalton, if you are listening and not lying about this comp, ummm, I'm available:)
What fund can guarantee better-than-market returns anyway?
I've actually found that people tend to be very careful about counting $600k in stock over 4 years as $150k per year.
That's really not been my experience. Not everyone - not most people even - work at Google.
Related question - at a mid-stage startup (say 100 employees), how does option/stock compensation work? Do they regularly give you more (like big companies do) or are the options associated with signing all you get (and their growth is how they're an ongoing part of compensation)?
Most places I've seen give you one dump at sign-on and that's all you get ever. I understand some companies refresh you every so often.
The median software developer is shockingly bad. Some developers will claim to be 4+ sigma talent, but you don't need to be one of them to make $250k.
[1] https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/...
Something more like $150k or $180k is probably a more realistic mid-career average compensation (with salary somewhat less than that, in the USA).
Complicating the discussion is HN skews to the high end of the range. Not only is it very SV-centric, the type of programmers who post here appear to be atypical (high performing, entrepreneurial, etc).
"Not exceptional in any manner" seems like a bit of an out-of-whack analysis of a $250K engineering salary at Google.
I don't care about salaries persay, but I do care about being valuable. Of course, the two things are very related.
Here are some things I've heard people mention that are chicken-and-egg kind of answers:
- Get a great mentor
- Work at a great company
- Work on a high performing team
- Work on a difficult product
Unfortunately, all of these presuppose greatness to begin with, and only help to become even more great. Which is nice, but not useful for someone trying to get there to begin with.
I'm in my 2nd year of being a "professional", and I worry if I'm on the right trajectory, or not. By the way, if someone is reading and is willing to spare 15 minutes of their time I'd love to get your advice, email in profile. Moreso if you're based in the east.
> "I don't care about salaries persay, but I do care about being valuable."
You should care about salaries, even if you don't care about salaries.
Yeah that sounds insane, but salary is a signal for ability. It probably shouldn't be, but hey, I didn't make these crazy rules.
Having a high salary opens doors to many interesting jobs doing really interesting work. For a long list of (very unfair) reasons, someone making $300k gets taken more seriously than someone making $100k (even at companies that can't afford you!).
So yes, you're right about working with great mentors, at great companies, and with great teams - but you should also focus on getting paid more. They're all tied up together and each contributes to the others.
As to how to break into the cycle of high salaries -> high impact work -> higher salaries -> higher impact work...
That's a good question. Joining one of the AppAmaGooFaceSoft big corps is one way about it - the hiring processes at these companies are less network-reliant than many other jobs, and all are famous enough that it massively opens the door to further work. I had the good luck of starting my career at Amazon, which opened many doors.
(I also had the great luck of not staying at Amazon)
- They usually vest over four years with a one year cliff.
- The big grants are given sporadically to reward something, not on a recurring basis.
- For stocks like Facebook which are highly volatile (x7 in 5 years) it depends on when you are being given / selling it.
I'm having troubles following you :)
Except the point doesn't answer the question of salary, which is right there in the title. Does Gates even get a salary anymore?
- working on a project that requires highly specialized training
- working on a project that is hard to replace
- working on a project that is critical to the well-functioning of the core businesses of the company
- being a good negotiator
- having the patronage of management
