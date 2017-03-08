reply
We work with some of the most skilled craftsmen in Pakistan to make handcrafted shoes and leather accessories.
(Original launch story: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10057973)
In past, we were mainly working with craftsmen on contract basis. Now changing that by starting our own manufacturing facility, this would allow us to hire craftsmen full-time, improve quality of our existing products and launch new products faster.
We ran few small experiment and then hired three craftsmen full-time, first products to come out of this are our accessories for Apple. So far very happy with the decision, craftsmen get paid more as well as other benefits of full-time employee. we can invest more in their training and social benefits. Overall, we are very excited because this contributes to our mission of making the whole supply chain transparent.
Wondering, what are some good brands that run their own manufacturing facility (I know Harrys does in Germany)?
Happy to answer any question about our product/approach.
Though for startup/corporates we are offering to add their branding on our products.
