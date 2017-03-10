Why are the incentives continuing to be placed in the wrong areas? When will we remedy this properly?
[0] - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1739867/
Take a group of hospitals, randomly assign them to "continue insane hours for residents", "40-hour work-weeks and no more than 12-hour shifts" and maybe a third group somewhere in between. Run it for two years, and see what the effect on patients and doctors actually is.
Then will come the hard questions: if we see that these insane hours are literally killing patients, surely then it will make sense to end this madness?
Sleep deprivation has some pretty serious negative side effects
