Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
First-year doctors will be allowed to work 24-hour shifts starting in July (washingtonpost.com)
8 points by finid 43 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





I do not personally understand how healthcare — the fundamental preservation of human life — allows for this kind of risk exposure. Many programmers in the tech community know that half of the listed time (12 hours) of solid work is enough to start to slow your decision-making and reasoning ability. When peoples LIVES are in the hands of junior doctors who are essentially drunk off'f sleep deprivation[0], how can we trust the system to to its job?

Why are the incentives continuing to be placed in the wrong areas? When will we remedy this properly?

[0] - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1739867/

reply


Someone ought to do a study on what the effects truly are.

Take a group of hospitals, randomly assign them to "continue insane hours for residents", "40-hour work-weeks and no more than 12-hour shifts" and maybe a third group somewhere in between. Run it for two years, and see what the effect on patients and doctors actually is.

Then will come the hard questions: if we see that these insane hours are literally killing patients, surely then it will make sense to end this madness?

reply


The phrase "allowed to" would imply that this is optional, that it is something that they want. Is that really so?

reply


Cruel and unusual punishment?

Sleep deprivation has some pretty serious negative side effects

reply


And will lead to mistakes with fatal consequences

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: