Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
This Is My Brain on Rock Climbing
(
nautil.us
)
8 points
by
dnetesn
53 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
sharkweek
7 minutes ago
Then there are people like Alex Honnold who don't seem to have this fear at all, able to free solo (climb without ropes) that same route
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKAloYst7p8
reply
cgh
5 minutes ago
He is mentioned and also interviewed in the article. Did you read it?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKAloYst7p8
reply