Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
This Is My Brain on Rock Climbing (nautil.us)
8 points by dnetesn 53 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Then there are people like Alex Honnold who don't seem to have this fear at all, able to free solo (climb without ropes) that same route

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKAloYst7p8

reply


He is mentioned and also interviewed in the article. Did you read it?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: