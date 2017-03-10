Hacker News
Chronix: Long term storage/retrieval for anomaly detection in operational data
acolyer.org
ch
30 minutes ago
Clever use of timestamp inference with thresholding. Making use of domain specific knowledge to erase data is always an efficient form of compression!
