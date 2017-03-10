Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Chronix: Long term storage/retrieval for anomaly detection in operational data (acolyer.org)
Clever use of timestamp inference with thresholding. Making use of domain specific knowledge to erase data is always an efficient form of compression!

