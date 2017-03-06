Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Nobel economist takes aim at rent-seeking banking and healthcare industries (marketwatch.com)
Why are there no national healthcare brands? Why are there no "budget" healthcare brands? Why does not a single goddamn hospital know how much a glass of orange juice costs? Where are the Walmarts, the Costcos, the Trader Joes of the healthcare industry? Why aren't we complaining about how Big Box hospitals are super inferior and bragging about the extra buck we spend to treat ourselves to an organic mom and pop MRI?

Is there any other industry like this? It's 16% of our economy and it doesn't seem like a single flicker of free market is left in it.

> Why aren't we complaining about how Big Box hospitals are super inferior and bragging about the extra buck we spend to treat ourselves to an organic mom and pop MRI?

There are people that do something very much parallel to this, but they are the people who can afford to hire elite, exclusive, low-client-load physicians who aren't on the short office meeting clock that common insurance reimbursement provides, and do similar things with other medical facilities.

It's just that it's not the middle class looking down on the working class over this, but a fairly narrow slice of the upper class looking down at the rest of society.

Here in Houston, with it's vaunted medical center - you can almost always get cheaper services with non-hospital affiliated services. Need an MRI? Bob's House of MRI will be cheaper than the hospital's location. Same for physical therapy, cancer treatment, or anything else. Hell, even all the new 24 hour emergency rooms are cheaper than the hospital. It's really not that hard to price around.

In terms of rent-seeking watch out for Donald Trump's proposal on infrastructure spending. A massive tax break for private building and ownership of toll roads is the epitome of corporate welfare to rent-seekers.

Hasn't he moved away from that plan? I thought the spending plan was now to fund repairs on existing roads.

Well there hasn't been too much discussion about it as of late because of problems with the republican congress and DJT's notorious ambiguity. I did find this though:

>White House spokesman Sean Spicer said "strong public-private partnerships" would be key to rebuilding the nation's roads, bridges and airports. "Infrastructure used to be a point of American pride, but now an overbearing, ineffective regulatory system can keep projects in limbo for years," Spicer said. "The government has wasted too much of the taxpayers' money on inefficient and misguided projects." The White House sees infrastructure as a potential large job creator but officials have said the federal government cannot shoulder the entire burden. The administration is looking at toll roads, tax credits and other ways to spur private investment. Major real estate and private equity executives attended the meeting, including developer Richard LeFrak, Vornado Realty Trust Chief Executive Officer Steve Roth, and Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris, the White House said.

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-infrastructure-m...

That would lead me to believe tax breaks for toll roads is still on the table.

The idea of rent seeking is becoming very popular and the best place to see it is Silicon Valley. Everything is becoming subscription based and housing is pretty much out of reach for everybody. Only way to afford anything is to rent it. Things my parent owned by the time they were 26 I have no choice to rent, since I couldn't even imagine right now buying them (even though I make 3x what they were making at the same age). For example I rent a house with friends ($5000 a month spilt by 4), a parking sport ($200), and lease a car ($200). I don't own any music or movies (Netflix and Spotify). Its a convenient way to live in terms of flexibility but you never feel like these things are yours and that leaves this sense of detachment. At any time these things could be taken away and you would have nothing. I grew up in the country and have the ultimate goal of buying myself land where I can build a house and workshop.

I'm not sure you understand what rent-seeking is. Rent-seeking is the deployment of resources by firms, organizations, or any concentrated special interest group to pass or preserve legislation that benefits its directly in the short-term and possibly long-term while harming progress, growth, and innovation in that field by being able to bargain for higher prices from people who need those services.

In less abstract and wonky terms, it's when you change laws in ways that benefit you directly but harm others who have to use what you're providing. Examples of rent-seeking occur in the beer industry where "regulation capture"--another beautiful term from the literature--restricts, I believe, the sale or transport of beers into states. The people who have established oligopolies within a particular state have access to the market whereas other smaller breweries have difficulty to making inroads on that market.

Deaton is talking about the legislation and policies that health care and finance are introducing that protects them from competition with the knowledge that others will still need to use their services. Usually, this sort of rent-seeking is done under the justification that it provides quality control over goods and services being provided which is, to be fair, sometimes the case or atleast a possible outcome. More often than not it is preserve advantages and create barriers to entry to prevent competition from eroding revenue and, of course, margins.

It's only business school that you learn about the powers of competition. In reality, businesses hate competition and they'll do whatever they can to prevent it from entering. Rent-seeking describes how that occurs.

That's not rent-seeking as the term is usually used: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rent-seeking#Description It uses the word rent in a somewhat different sense.

Rent seeking is a transaction where the rent seeker accumulates money without contributing to the overall wealth of a society, basically getting paid without labor effort, offering a product or otherwise advancing innovation or the human condition in some way.

Land rent is the original example of rent seeking. SV rents would probably qualify, since the cost of rent in SV is more connected to the land and location, as well as the regulations on that land, versus the improvements on the property. Maybe $4000/mo of your rent is based on "rent-seeking" and $1000/mo is based on the property itself.

I think it would suffice. SV home owners are very much against new properly building. If that happens the supply increases and demand drops.

$5000 on rent is absurd. Wow!

