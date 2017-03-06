Is there any other industry like this? It's 16% of our economy and it doesn't seem like a single flicker of free market is left in it.
reply
There are people that do something very much parallel to this, but they are the people who can afford to hire elite, exclusive, low-client-load physicians who aren't on the short office meeting clock that common insurance reimbursement provides, and do similar things with other medical facilities.
It's just that it's not the middle class looking down on the working class over this, but a fairly narrow slice of the upper class looking down at the rest of society.
>White House spokesman Sean Spicer said "strong public-private partnerships" would be key to rebuilding the nation's roads, bridges and airports.
"Infrastructure used to be a point of American pride, but now an overbearing, ineffective regulatory system can keep projects in limbo for years," Spicer said. "The government has wasted too much of the taxpayers' money on inefficient and misguided projects."
The White House sees infrastructure as a potential large job creator but officials have said the federal government cannot shoulder the entire burden. The administration is looking at toll roads, tax credits and other ways to spur private investment.
Major real estate and private equity executives attended the meeting, including developer Richard LeFrak, Vornado Realty Trust Chief Executive Officer Steve Roth, and Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris, the White House said.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-infrastructure-m...
That would lead me to believe tax breaks for toll roads is still on the table.
In less abstract and wonky terms, it's when you change laws in ways that benefit you directly but harm others who have to use what you're providing. Examples of rent-seeking occur in the beer industry where "regulation capture"--another beautiful term from the literature--restricts, I believe, the sale or transport of beers into states. The people who have established oligopolies within a particular state have access to the market whereas other smaller breweries have difficulty to making inroads on that market.
Deaton is talking about the legislation and policies that health care and finance are introducing that protects them from competition with the knowledge that others will still need to use their services. Usually, this sort of rent-seeking is done under the justification that it provides quality control over goods and services being provided which is, to be fair, sometimes the case or atleast a possible outcome. More often than not it is preserve advantages and create barriers to entry to prevent competition from eroding revenue and, of course, margins.
It's only business school that you learn about the powers of competition. In reality, businesses hate competition and they'll do whatever they can to prevent it from entering. Rent-seeking describes how that occurs.
Land rent is the original example of rent seeking. SV rents would probably qualify, since the cost of rent in SV is more connected to the land and location, as well as the regulations on that land, versus the improvements on the property. Maybe $4000/mo of your rent is based on "rent-seeking" and $1000/mo is based on the property itself.
$5000 on rent is absurd. Wow!
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13829793
Is there any other industry like this? It's 16% of our economy and it doesn't seem like a single flicker of free market is left in it.
reply