Burger-flipping robot replaces humans on first day at work
jedberg
16 minutes ago
1 comment
jedberg
14 minutes ago
It's things like this that I use to point out why raising the minimum wage will only hurt -- because now this robot is cheaper than a human, so instead of getting a higher wage, the job is just gone.
Those displaced people need direct assistance, not an increased minimum wage.
