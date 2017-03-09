Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Burger-flipping robot replaces humans on first day at work (telegraph.co.uk)
It's things like this that I use to point out why raising the minimum wage will only hurt -- because now this robot is cheaper than a human, so instead of getting a higher wage, the job is just gone.

Those displaced people need direct assistance, not an increased minimum wage.

