Ask HN: Are you using a non-systemd desktop Linux distro?

I'm looking at running Linux again on my laptop and have been researching some of the non-systemd distros that are out there. It seems like the only viable options are the stable distros that require a lot of manual compilation (gentoo, slackware, etc), or distros that have forked from other popular distros but are still in an early phase (devuan, Arch OpenRC). I'm hesitant to go with one of the forks just because I don't want to end up with a distro that is dead/unsupported in a year. The distros like gentoo and slackware are more stable in the sense that I see them being around for awhile but the idea of having to spend my time compiling everything seems a bit painful. Slackware was my original distro 15+ years ago but I'm not sure I'm up for the maintenance work on my primary laptop. Is anyone out there using one of these options on a daily basis (graphical desktop, large package repo, good hardware support)? What's your impression so far? Should I just give in and learn to live with systemd?