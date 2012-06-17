Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
This is hilarious. Only in the bizarre world we live in could a half billion sale be spun out into a failure to get a billion. Would a billion have satisfied the author or would it have then needed to be two?

>Only in the bizarre world we live in could a half billion sale be spun out into a failure to get a billion.

I can't speak for the author but selling Trello "for only $425m" is a failed outcome if the growth expectations was for it to become a massive $1 billion business.

How do we know that? Because Trello took $10 million in VC money in 2014.[1] So we can just work backward from $1 billion goal using basic math:

VC firm Index Ventures buys 25% ownership of Trello for $10 million.[2] They manage several funds and I don't know which one they used to write that $10 million check but let's assume the money came from the 6th Fund of $442 million they raised in 2012.[3]

Over the 10-year life of that fund, they basically need to grow that $442 million into ~$3 billion. Since most startups in the fund will turn out to be money losers, they need at least one of their investments in the portfolio to become a $1 billion+ company. And keep in mind they only own 25% which means that even if Trello sold for $1 billion, they'd only cash out their position for $250 million. For Index Ventures to get to ~$3 billion, they need one or a tiny handful of winners from their portfolio to return ~$10 billion! (Assuming they take ~25% ownership in each startup and therefore cash out at ~2.5 billion.)

Yes, IndexVentures still gets ~$106 million (25% of $425m) from the sale to Atlassian but as you can see from the math above, $106m hardly moves the needle toward ~$3 billion. That's a $10 million opportunity cost that they could have put into a different company in 2014.

So, if you're a financial analyst, or one of the Limted Partners in IndexVentures fund, or possibly even J Spolsky, the failure to reach $1+ billion is indeed a "failure."

tldr: because of algebra, if a VC invests in a company, that means they expect the startup to reach a multi-billion market cap.

[1] https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/trello#/entity

[2] https://www.quora.com/At-what-valuation-did-Trello-raise-10M...

[3] http://vator.tv/news/2012-06-17-index-ventures-raises-442m-e...

That's only a failure on the VC overall fund level, not the company or investor level. That investment is not a failure, even if the fund is. If most the investments are money losers, but this one "only" paid out %1000, it's still contributing towards making the fund pay out, even if it's not doing well enough to account for the losing investments. You wouldn't classify a stock that tripled in price over a few years as a failure, even if overall your portfolio was a failure, and this is the same thing.

In fairness to the author there is this text in the conclusion:

> Hindsight, of course, is 20/20. While I’ve spent most of this post talking about Trello’s missed opportunity, we shouldn’t forget that building a SaaS business that’s worth over $10M, let alone one that’s worth $425M, is a huge accomplishment.

Ignoring the ROI question for Trello investors/employees, I think it's fair to portray Trello as a "failure" if the goal is to build a large self-sustaining independent business, especially if it's true that they "had to sell" rather than stay independent.

The flip side is that if you regard them as having built "a feature not a product" (as discussed in the article) and having started at a time when developing real-time shared card dragging/dropping was a relatively technically difficult problem and since been copied by every competing service and plenty of OS library demos, a $425m exit is seriously impressive...

His next article - "Why Google failed to build a $1T+ business"

It's all about the commas.

tres commas :)

Ah yes, my favourite tequila ;)

IMHO you're missing the point. Sure many of us want to get rich, but probably more of us want to built a profitable, sticky long-term business. The article makes it clear that they didn't succeed as well as they could've in building a business. Getting somebody to buy you doesn't mean you created a business. The benchmarking of business achievement gets even murkier considering the notoriety of Trello's CEO, Joel Spolsky. It's the same issue as with Path's $100M or Slide's $200M exits, which also featured prominent CEO's with products of dubious business value.

RE: Trello, e.g., see the part in the post about "Trello's value proposition". Their $5/month Gold plan was really poorly thought out. Many other areas, again as articulated in the article, we're also not well thought out in terms of building a sustainable, profitable business. Signups != locked in, paying, happy customers.

> The 2013 blog post that announced the launch of Trello Gold highlighted three main reasons users should pay $5/month for Trello:

> Customizable board backgrounds

> 250-megabyte attachments for each card in Trello (vs. 10 megabytes on the free plan)

> Stickers and custom emoji

As far as I recall (and I've been a Trello user nearly since it was released), it wasn't necessarily Fog Creek's intention to build a huge monetized business out of Trello.

In fact, at some point, users started to get anxious that Trello was free and actually WANTED to throw money at the company. I suppose part of that was the perception that if you're paying for it, it will be more likely to survive and won't go away? This was what spurred Trello to create an offering of something (via Trello Gold) - simply so people could pay for something they liked and feel good about themselves, and get something in return.

Actually, I don't know this for sure, but I think they genuinely built Trello because it was a tool that they really felt should exist, and wanted to make it work as inexpensively as they could and support as many as they could, while staying permanently free. I think Trello was an experiment for them, one which succeeded at gaining the huge userbase with a simple tool (which I believe was their goal).

Once the realization that the huge userbase itself was valuable, it was inevitable that someone would buy it out. Atlassian wanted to be associated with that huge userbase, to help with Jira... maybe or maybe not to actually bring Trello into the fold with their existing products.

In any case, Trello is a huge accomplishment, before the buyout, and as a business, even moreso afterwards. I was thinking about building (and actually working on) something like Trello before it existed, but I didn't necessarily think the world needed something so simple. I would have been quite happy with this result!!! They made an absolute ton of users (self included) very happy with the results of their labor, and now they have a wonderful reward from it.

Trello did not fail to build a $1B+ business. Trello succeeded at building a $425M business through good faith and hard work. Bravo.

The idea of pricing a product like Trello should be taxing the added value it creates. What can indicate added value in Trello? Not emoji stickers, for sure. It's the number of cards and lists. If a user creates many cards/lists s/he clearly sees added value of the product. Trello should've limited the number of lists or cards in the free edition and charge a fee for an unlimited edition. Those users who don't see much value in Trello won't use many lists/cards anyway.

We've been using Trello as the main tool for project/product management for years and quite happy with it. I would gladly pay a reasonable monthly fee for it, but they didn't even try to charge me. I feel like it could've been a bigger business.

While we're talking counterfactuals, how about the scenario where Trello chased that $1B dream, lost focus on what users liked about the product and ended up as an acqui-hire.

Which, I'll point out, is an extremely common scenario. The guys behind Trello stuck to their vision of the product and made an obscene amount of money. Good for them.

Interesting, but I can't help thinking that this was fairly obvious, am I the only one? It already blows my mind that it is that big already. The app is a todo list with several columns. Todo lists don't make billion dollar businesses... and yeah, SMBs are fine with actual post-its!

Kanban boards have existed since the 50s. The "magic" of trello was the instant updates. It was a perfect example of software eating the world.

The trello UI is also great. If you don't need the back-end features of something like Jira, trello's limited functionality greatly reduced the friction to tracking your activities.

Their API is outstanding as well.

You can talk to it from just about everywhere including the terminal, that's a big reason I use it, it acts as a clearing house for all my stuff, I even use a chrome plugin to store "bookmarks" to stuff I've clipped.

I think lots of great ideas are obvious in retrospect

> SMBs are fine with actual post-its!

I've tried many things (including Trello) and even bought a dedicated laser printer and wrote a small shell routine so I could print 3x5 cards to keep on my physical desk. By force of habit and ease of use nothing so far has topped post it notes (other than printed 3x5s or hand written 3x5's) for keeping track of things that I need to keep on top of.

> Todo lists don't make billion dollar businesses

That's the domain of photo sharing apps.

What is this article, I can't. In what world do we live in where we paint a $425m exit in a bad light?

> They built their servers on top of Node and used MongoDB to store data so that the web app would load really fast.

I stopped reading here.

Trello is actually slow, because of that backend stack, I imagine. I thought the author was going to point to that.

Not at all. Trello is quite snappy and back when I first started using it in 2013, it was remarkably so compared to all other similar tools I'd seen.

There are some interesting points in this article, but I can't help but feel that the author takes the final value of hundreds of millions of dollars as a given. As a resut, there are several recommendations in this article that I can easily see having led to a lower valuation!

> Trello could have created a stickier business product by making sure that it was so deeply integrated with other tools, teams couldn’t rip it out.

But if they had focused on having even more integrations, maybe they wouldn't have been able to focus on creating simple features with broad appeal, or creating a snappy app, or they would have had to spend more money and pivot away from a robust free product.

All of these things would have hurt the user base by ruining one of Trello's main value propositions: it is free and simple. I never would think about learning to use Asana for a personal project, but Trello is an easy sell to teammates for small/medium businesses and personal projects. It is even easy for one-person teams. If Trello wasn't free and easy, then they would just be another Asana competitor, and I can imagine them fizzling with no buyout, let alone an IPO.

I think this sort of business case analysis can be useful, but even in hindsight, the consequences of various decisions are far from obvious.

I look forward to the followup article: Why Trello Failed to Build a $1T+ Business.

A couple of months ago there was another article about Trello here on HN that basically held Trello up as a model of disruptive success:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13485462

"Because it's a todo app" is an obvious response to the title but the content is interesting.

Trello Gold with emoji support and custom backgrounds was a weak proposition and they could have moved into enterprise faster. Still, it's amazing they did as well as they did.

Kanban boards and Chat apps are the new todo lists - ten a penny - which makes people dismiss the notion of building a business around such a trivial feature.

This is a mistake. Most of those apps are badly designed, meaning for those looking to eke out a living rather than break $1 billion, there's still plenty of opportunities.

For example, Diigo the highlighting app is relatively unknown but is a hit with educators and so makes cash in a corner where few competitors are looking. The top stopwatch on The Play Store makes over $400,000 with in-app sales.

And Wunderlist sold for $125 million. And Todoist is profitable.

It's a big Internet out there.

Counterfactual history can be fun but it's highly speculative. That's true even for well studied historical events - it's even more true for something opaque like a private company's growth. What were Trello's main customer acquisition channels? Without knowing that how can you hope to derive an alternative history?

reply


You know I started this thinking it was idiotic, based on the headline, and it's actually quite interesting. I think it's totally the wrong way to look at the Universe, but it's rational and well articulated.

Besides all the comments about his article being from a bizarro-world, it should be noted that once Trello infrastructure was in place it was impossible to move it.

Turning a todo-list app into "the single-source of truth for a company" would require monstruous schema changes and changes in all the live updates thing etc., and everything would be slower, heavier etc., all that and you couldn't have known if that would catch up or if you would end up losing your users that liked Trello just because it was a simple board thing. It would be better to start a new app.

Immediate thought, unchanged by the content of the article: how many people (a) know how to build a billion-dollar business, and (b) how to distill the "failure" to reach the billion-dollar mark into simple talking points? Something that big has so many moving parts and intangibles, I'd imagine a rigorous analysis would be very difficult.

$450M... for a todo list. #perspective

Seemingly simple things done well and actually used can be extremely valuable.

I wish the author of such posts would start with a disclaimer about whether or not they have ever built a "$1B+ business". I did some quick searches, and it looks like the author in this case has tried several times (but I guess not yet come close).

Because it is a trivial todo app?

Nothing at this scale is trivial.

