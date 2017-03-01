Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
US spies still won’t tell Congress the number of Americans caught in dragnet (arstechnica.com)
32 points by metheus 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





It wouldn't surprise me if they simply don't know.

reply


That and/or the number they can reasonably come up with is possibly larger than what they'd want to admit to.

reply


The number is probably roughly equal to the number of cell phones in use, within the U.S. Meaning most of the population.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: