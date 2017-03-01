Hacker News
US spies still won’t tell Congress the number of Americans caught in dragnet
dogma1138
52 minutes ago
It wouldn't surprise me if they simply don't know.
daenney
27 minutes ago
That and/or the number they can reasonably come up with is possibly larger than what they'd want to admit to.
tracker1
4 minutes ago
The number is probably roughly equal to the number of cell phones in use, within the U.S. Meaning most of the population.
