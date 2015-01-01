https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v68ppDlvHqs
* It was well organized
* Had quite a range of topics on interesting topics that poked you right in the intellectual curiosity
* Had an audience that was eager to talk about esoteric ideas, but still able to bring it back to a semi-pragmatic form - rare to be able to walk those lines
* Just a lot of fun
Usually I'm quite exhausted after conferences, but I came away from Polyconf feeling energized about programming, creating (and destroying), and exploring in a way I hadn't for quite awhile - highly recommended!
I went to PolyConf 2016 in Poznan. I enjoyed how broad the range of topics was. Although it can be a double-edged sword. Having so many differing backgrounds can make it tough to strike up a meaningful conversation. For example, if someone is super passionate about OCaml, and I've never touched the language, then there's only so far we can take the conversation. I suggested at one point to have people's top interests printed on their name cards to narrow the search space a little.
Great idea with topics printed on badges. We will do it! :) Thanks for the suggestion!
If you can go - go! Thank me later.
