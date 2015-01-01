Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
PolyConf – Programming conference for polyglot and full stack programmers (polyconf.com)
46 points by zaiste 1 hour ago





I spoke and attended last year. It's the best conference I've ever been to (and I've been to at least 40). Here are a few of my favorites:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v68ppDlvHqs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjASqh5z8ck

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9AwYiwIvXE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96YwY7Lld0Q&t=148s

For me, PolyConf is a bit like the Strange Loop of Europe, which is one of the highest compliments possible for a conference.

* It was well organized

* Had quite a range of topics on interesting topics that poked you right in the intellectual curiosity

* Had an audience that was eager to talk about esoteric ideas, but still able to bring it back to a semi-pragmatic form - rare to be able to walk those lines

* Just a lot of fun

Usually I'm quite exhausted after conferences, but I came away from Polyconf feeling energized about programming, creating (and destroying), and exploring in a way I hadn't for quite awhile - highly recommended!

Out of curiosity, is the move to Paris permanent?

I went to PolyConf 2016 in Poznan. I enjoyed how broad the range of topics was. Although it can be a double-edged sword. Having so many differing backgrounds can make it tough to strike up a meaningful conversation. For example, if someone is super passionate about OCaml, and I've never touched the language, then there's only so far we can take the conversation. I suggested at one point to have people's top interests printed on their name cards to narrow the search space a little.

If we manage to organise a good event this year, we will probably stay in Paris. There were many different factors that lead to the decision to move to Paris. It wasn't an easy decision, but our team thinks it's the right thing to do...

Great idea with topics printed on badges. We will do it! :) Thanks for the suggestion!

Been to Polyconf while it was in Poznan. Could not recommend it enough! It's a really great conference which is about methods and ideas, not languages.

If you can go - go! Thank me later.

I spoke at PolyConf in 2015 and had a great time. I'm excited that it's moving to Paris and I'll be putting a proposal in soon!

If it's in Paris, maybe the OCaml & Pharo teams can show up. Well technically Pharo is built by people worldwide, but I want to say the head guy is French.

Yes, we are trying to attract both OCaml and ReasonML people at this occasion.

Can't wait for Polyconf Morning Run in Paris! Hope you will not drop this idea...

