Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HNs: How do you make time for interviews?
1 point
by
samfisher83
23 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
I read these articles about people doing 10 or 20 or even 50 interviews. How do you have the time to do this many interviews? What is the strategy?
techjuice
10 minutes ago
What is the time frame of these interviews (1 week, weeks, month)? As one is not able to do that number of interviews in a short period of time (one week) unless they do it after work, on vacation, before work or during their lunch break without doing it on company time which would be unethical unless it is an approved interview for another position within the same company.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply