Job Posting: ActorIndex Product Specialist

The ActorIndex Product Specialist will oversee the daily operations of ActorIndex and ensure that the product is developing at a steady pace. This person will be responsible for overseeing development, design, marketing, sales and overall operations while also acting as the liaison between all members of the ActorIndex team.

Responsibilities: · Overseeing the day-to-day operations of ActorIndex within the office

· Communicating with the development team in order to ensure that updates are brought to the website in an orderly fashion

· Working with marketing teams to promote ActorIndex and help its membership flourish

· Brainstorming new fixes and updates as well as marketing ideas to aid in the growth of ActorIndex

Requirements · Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Forward and out of the box thinker capable of proposing and communicating ideas effectively

· An eye for what is working and what needs improvement

· Some experience with marketing and running a web-based product

Please send resume, cover letter and 2-3 references. Salary is commensurate with experience.