Job Posting: ActorIndex Product Specialist

|ARTech Holdings, LLC is a technology incubator and holding company focused on bringing best in class technologies to the live arts. ActorIndex is a product of ARTech Holdings that offers professional and easy to use websites to performers that allows them to establish an online brand for themselves as well as gather their headshots, resume, and performance reels in one place.
The ActorIndex Product Specialist will oversee the daily operations of ActorIndex and ensure that the product is developing at a steady pace. This person will be responsible for overseeing development, design, marketing, sales and overall operations while also acting as the liaison between all members of the ActorIndex team.
Responsibilities:
· Overseeing the day-to-day operations of ActorIndex within the office
· Communicating with the development team in order to ensure that updates are brought to the website in an orderly fashion
· Working with marketing teams to promote ActorIndex and help its membership flourish
· Brainstorming new fixes and updates as well as marketing ideas to aid in the growth of ActorIndex
Requirements
· Excellent written and verbal communication skills
· Forward and out of the box thinker capable of proposing and communicating ideas effectively
· An eye for what is working and what needs improvement
· Some experience with marketing and running a web-based product
Please send resume, cover letter and 2-3 references. Salary is commensurate with experience.