This is of course being a little silly, but it does get the physics wrong. Your energy is proportional to the square of your speed, so you have 25x more energy to dissipate at 120 mph, not 5x. Even if your five point landing was perfect, each of the five 'hits' is the equivalent of a landing at just under 60 mph, not 24.
You can control four variables: your speed, your landing position, your landing orientation, and your muscles.
- Increase your surface area as much as you can, that's your only way to slow down. Best case scenario you'll find a parachute, put it on, and slow down to 25mph or so; worst case, you'll manage to point yourself in a bullet shape and hit 200 mph. Realistically you'll go into a "flat" position and sail along around 120mph.
- Make yourself "flat" until you're about to land, then position yourself such that you land feet first.
- You can move, as the site said, about 2 miles horizontally falling from 15,000 feet: aim for trees, a heap of soil, or snow if possible.
- Relax your muscles as much as you can. This can greatly improve your odds. By "greatly improve your odds" I am not kidding: this is almost definitely the single best thing you can do, and being fully relaxed can make you half as likely to die. [0]
Finally, there's a possibility you're not at 35,000 feet. For example:
- You fall off the Burj Khalifa, 830 meters high. You'll fall for about 20 seconds, the last 5 or so near terminal velocity. Use your body to move and aim for the trees near the base of the tower - you've got enough time to make it, easily.
- You fall off a very tall building, ~500 meters or so. Same as the Burj Khalifa but you have less time, so think fast.
- You fall off a shorter building. There's no time to maneuver or slow down. With the few seconds you have, point your feet down and relax.
[0] http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.alcohol.2012.08.006
Better yet, just put your hands in front of you and land on all ten fingers. Then it's only 12mph. /s
In reality your entire body is moving at 120mph, so you can't divide the forces in this manner. This a PSI problem. Total inertia distributed over a given area. And the results are much less favorable.
Also the author didn't mention my favorite survivor Juliane Koepcke.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juliane_Koepcke
Also interesting that having a towel could be incredibly useful in this situation.
One more tip, always wear the largest rain coat you can find onto the plane and keep some nylon rope in one of the pockets so you could fashion a parachute on the way down :)
Spoiler warning:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P52eqNKCpYc
> Heard about the guy who fell off a skyscraper? On his way down past each floor, he kept saying to reassure himself: So far so good... so far so good... so far so good. How you fall doesn't matter. It's how you land!
http://topgunbase.ws/i-flew-my-wingsuit-into-trees-and-woke-...
because there aren't any around to blame it on you? :)
Has anyone actually survived an unplanned free fall like this?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vesna_Vulovi%C4%87
http://www.greenharbor.com/fffolder/wreckage.html
http://www.greenharbor.com/fffolder/ffallers.html
