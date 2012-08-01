Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Unplanned Freefall? Some Survival Tips (greenharbor.com)
77 points by Tomte 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 32 comments | favorite





> 120 divided by 5 = 24. Not bad! 24 mph is only a bit faster than the speed at which experienced parachutists land.

This is of course being a little silly, but it does get the physics wrong. Your energy is proportional to the square of your speed, so you have 25x more energy to dissipate at 120 mph, not 5x. Even if your five point landing was perfect, each of the five 'hits' is the equivalent of a landing at just under 60 mph, not 24.

reply


Well-written but a bit light on information.

You can control four variables: your speed, your landing position, your landing orientation, and your muscles.

- Increase your surface area as much as you can, that's your only way to slow down. Best case scenario you'll find a parachute, put it on, and slow down to 25mph or so; worst case, you'll manage to point yourself in a bullet shape and hit 200 mph. Realistically you'll go into a "flat" position and sail along around 120mph.

- Make yourself "flat" until you're about to land, then position yourself such that you land feet first.

- You can move, as the site said, about 2 miles horizontally falling from 15,000 feet: aim for trees, a heap of soil, or snow if possible.

- Relax your muscles as much as you can. This can greatly improve your odds. By "greatly improve your odds" I am not kidding: this is almost definitely the single best thing you can do, and being fully relaxed can make you half as likely to die. [0]

Finally, there's a possibility you're not at 35,000 feet. For example:

- You fall off the Burj Khalifa, 830 meters high. You'll fall for about 20 seconds, the last 5 or so near terminal velocity. Use your body to move and aim for the trees near the base of the tower - you've got enough time to make it, easily.

- You fall off a very tall building, ~500 meters or so. Same as the Burj Khalifa but you have less time, so think fast.

- You fall off a shorter building. There's no time to maneuver or slow down. With the few seconds you have, point your feet down and relax.

[0] http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.alcohol.2012.08.006

reply


The last sentence reminded me of the hitchhikers guide to the galaxy for some reason.

reply


In that case you'd just point your feet down and miss ;-)

reply


> 120 divided by 5 = 24. Not bad! 24 mph is only a bit faster than the speed at which experienced parachutists land.

Better yet, just put your hands in front of you and land on all ten fingers. Then it's only 12mph. /s

In reality your entire body is moving at 120mph, so you can't divide the forces in this manner. This a PSI problem. Total inertia distributed over a given area. And the results are much less favorable.

reply


Excellent read. Just a few more pointers from personal experience. When over water, "pencil" your body, feet first, at the very last second. Molecules of atmosphere, which are your friend at 120mph, are not so much when they are of water.

Also the author didn't mention my favorite survivor Juliane Koepcke. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juliane_Koepcke

reply


Interesting that the overall advice here is "Don't Panic"

Also interesting that having a towel could be incredibly useful in this situation.

reply


There is a DNA joke in there somewhere.

reply


"Oh no, not again." -A bowl of petunias.

reply


Great read! I must admit, I have thought about this a few times in the past when I was on an airplane and thought what would I do if the plane split in two and thought about some of the things the author mentioned.

One more tip, always wear the largest rain coat you can find onto the plane and keep some nylon rope in one of the pockets so you could fashion a parachute on the way down :)

reply


Speed skiers go over 150mph, versus 120 for a flat-oriented free falling person. It's conceivable that orienting yourself to slide down a groomed black diamond ski run could be a winning strategy, too.

reply


Maybe you should target a steep avalanche terrain with fresh snow. Not only you have a hell of a ride while falling down, you get to enjoy a ride in a snowy feather all the way down the valley! Don't forget to mount your GoPro while boarding!

reply


What happens if a speed skier tumbles?

reply


Pretty much what you'd expect - massive injuries, sometimes death. Search Youtube for "speed skiing crash" for examples. Sometimes people get lucky and just slide to a stop, depends on how they fall.

reply


No idea, but remember that their speed is parallel to the surface, not perpendicular.

reply


A man jumps off a 20 story building. As he passes an open window on the 6th floor, people on the floor hear him exclaim "so far, so good!".

reply


You might get lucky like the guy in the Hudsucker Proxy!

Spoiler warning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P52eqNKCpYc

reply


I don't get it

reply


I suppose it's a quote from La Haine (1995) http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0113247/

> Heard about the guy who fell off a skyscraper? On his way down past each floor, he kept saying to reassure himself: So far so good... so far so good... so far so good. How you fall doesn't matter. It's how you land!

reply


The measure of success as a function of how far you've fallen is basically constant throughout and then suddenly changes to 0 (or -inf, or whatever).

reply


Somewhat relevant:

http://topgunbase.ws/i-flew-my-wingsuit-into-trees-and-woke-...

reply


I had always heard that being unconscious was the key to surviving an extremely long fall (relaxed body doesn't tear itself apart on impact). I can't find the story of a boy who was picked up by a tornado who was tossed out from hundreds of feet and survived without any injuries, it was attributed (in the show I was watching) to his having passed out and that his body was relaxed.

reply


How easy is it to control your body's attitude during a free fall?

reply


> If you have ever tried to keep your head when all about you are losing theirs

because there aren't any around to blame it on you? :)

reply


How silly. No objects will be falling the same speed as you and you will be spinning out of control on your back with no way to grab anything anyway.

reply


Fun read.

Has anyone actually survived an unplanned free fall like this?

reply


The article mentions a few people, including Vesna Vulovic who holds the Guinness world record for surviving a free fall at 33000 feet.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vesna_Vulovi%C4%87

reply


It was only occasional free-fall, but William Rankin's story of ejecting at the top of a giant thunderstorm is still one of the craziest "fall out of the sky" stories I've ever heard: https://www.damninteresting.com/rider-on-the-storm/

reply


5 have https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Fall_survivors

reply


More than 5.

http://www.greenharbor.com/fffolder/wreckage.html

http://www.greenharbor.com/fffolder/ffallers.html

reply


The site itself has a page of freefall survivor stories. Links at the bottom.

reply


That was a very excellent distraction

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: