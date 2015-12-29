Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Revisiting 64-bit-ness in Visual Studio and elsewhere (2015) (microsoft.com)
"Any packages that really need that much memory could be built in their own 64-bit process and seamlessly integrated into VS"

Wait... did you just tell me to go fuck myself? ;)

I remember his original post back in 2009 and being very unsatisfied.

I wanted the 64-bit transition only so I could properly use my tools at work (used to work in a .Net shop). We had resharper and several other plugins that ran in the same Visual Studio process as everything else and it was fairly common to hit the memory limit of a 32-bit process and Visual Studio would essentially die until it was killed and restarted.

Sure, you can say "stop using those tools" or "they should have written them better". But at the time I was required to use most of them (it wasn't only Resharper though Resharper was pretty nice).

Today I don't have this problem anymore. But I think because of that type of issue it would still likely be worth it. Honestly I feel like they could optimize Visual Studio at the same time; it has a ton of capability but it's also incredibly large and, from my understanding, carries a TON of legacy code and resources throughout.

I guess his original point was that while moving to 64 bit would help the few users who actually hit memory allocation limits, it would also be a monumental effort for a project the size of Visual Studio to do so, including out-of-process support for 32-bit extensions to maintain compatibility, probably rethinking designers and debugging along the way. And all that to make things actually slower and taking more memory for everyone. His argument wasn't entirely »Stop using those tools while we do nothing at all«. It was »They should have done the right thing, but we'll also work towards making Visual Studio take less memory«. Especially considering that not leading everything you might eventually ever need at once in the beginning has probably a much smaller compatibility impact than upgrading significant parts of the IDE.

Would he have made those same comments to resist going from 16 to 32 bit?

Hell, why not stick with 8 bit? We can just optimize everything to work on that, right?

No. With 8 bit you had to execute multiple instructions to add two numbers. Same with 16 bit. This problem went away with 32 bit. Adding more bits beyond 32 does not bring proportional benefits because the numbers we deal with fit in 32 bit.

> No. With 8 bit you had to execute multiple instructions to add two numbers. Same with 16 bit.

Wrong (for x86-16 vs. x86-32). Just use an operand-size size override prefix (0x66) with your 16 bit real mode ALU (in this case 'add') instruction to make it a 32 bit ALU instruction. Works from 80386 on, where the 32 bit registers were introduced.

More is always better. Four wheels is better than two; cars should have eight wheels.

Look at GUID partition tables. With MBR, we had to hobble along with only a byte to identify partition types. Now we have 128 bits. We can finally support more filesystem kinds now than there are atoms in the Sun, all in one system installation, and the bootloader just has to look at the GUID. A 32 bit "fourcc" partition label clearly wouldn't have been enough.

In my experience, Visual Studio performance has improved significantly since VS2010, but if you compare it to VC6, it's a joke. There's still an old PC at the office running it, and double clicking a project opens the IDE and loads the project in less than a second. It's beautiful.

Sure, but it does so much more than VC6 used to do. I mean, the intellisense is so good nowadays, the continuous compiling that essentially gives you on the fly 'compiler errors', ...

I agree that it would probably be nice if those could be turned off, and the UI is sluggish, but VC6 was (apart from being fast) not much to write home about (compared to what we have now).

To be fair though parent was referring to VC6's start-up time compared to the current version's start-up time. Is it fair to expect continuous compilation or maybe even intenseness to slow down start-up? I'm not so sure.

We still build some stuff with VS2005 and it feels very fast and responsive while having everything I usually need in ide. The only thing it missing is modern C++ compiler.

Couldn't you say this about the software industry in general? In the 90's I used to have a Sun workstation on my desk. It ran the powerful Solaris operating system, but had just 16MB of RAM! Today you need 1GB of RAM to run an OS comfortably. My question: what does modern Linux do that Solaris from the 90's did not, that it requires 50x more memory?

reply


Well, I don't know, could your Solaris (mostly) seamlessly connect and disconnect to wireless networks? I don't even think there were that many wireless networks in the world back then :)

Anyway, this is is just 1 contrived example of something modern OSs do, and that OSs from the 90's didn't do.

Sure, there's some bloat, but a lot of it is the "Mozilla kind": "Mozilla is big not because it is full of useless crap. It is big because your needs are big".

Security can improve with 64-bit as well. It's a lot harder to break ASLR in a 64-bit address space than a 32-bit one. Though again, that might not apply to VS where a user can get "arbitrary code execution" by design.

I really wish MSFT would support the x32 ABI[0]. While having a single amd64 ABI, compared to 6-7 active in the x86 days, has its advantages, MSFT already threw it away with vectorcall. And x32 is arguable more useful than vectorcall.

[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X32_ABI

An ABI for amd was consciously developed independently by the gcc developers and Microsoft. Microsoft did "the obvious thing" and extended __fastcall to define their ABI.

Here are links about this topic:

> http://stackoverflow.com/a/35619528/497193

> http://stackoverflow.com/a/4438515/497193

> http://stackoverflow.com/a/35621290/497193

I already have 32-bit and 64-bit copies of all the libraries on my computer. I'm really not looking forward to having a third copy lying around.

I might be wrong, but aren't there much more registers available in 64 bit mode on intel? That potentially outweighs any memory increase because it can reduce cache pressure. Or is this mostly alleviated by register renaming and other tricks?

reply


Rico responded to that question on one Reddit discussion about the issue once: https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/3zddyh/revisit...

In short, due to VS having an already large working set it hurts more to let it grow even larger than having more registers helps.

I also think that many people took his stance as »32 bit should enough for anybody and no one should move to 64 bit«, whereas it was more a »performance characteristics for different types of applications are very different and for Visual Studio it's a choice that will make things slower«. Admittedly, that doesn't appease the people who experience crashes, although extensions like ReSharper are often more wasteful with memory than the IDE itself and those could just as easy be put in a separate process. Although for JetBrains it's probably a marketing argument to push ReSharper users to Rider (which actually uses an out-of-process model and thus not have the problem).

> I might be wrong, but aren't there much more registers available in 64 bit mode on intel?

It's not "intel", it's x86. x86_64 has twice the number of registers.

Never mind that it was AMD that extended x86 to support 64 bit, while Intel was off chasing its own tail with Itanium.

> x86_64 has twice the number of registers

The "typical ALU instructions" as add, cmp etc. can now encode 16 registers instead of 8. But the FPU stack still has 8 entries to encode and there are also still only has 8 MMX registers in 64 bit mode (they overlay the FPU stack as you surely know).

On the other hand with AVX-512 there will be 32 xmm/ymm/zmm registers available instead of 8 in 32 bit mode (4 times).

UPDATE: On the other hand in 64 bit mode there are only 2 segment registers available instead of 6 in 32 bit mode (OK, the 4 common ones were (IMHO unjustifiably, since there are some cool things that you can use them for if you know what you do) not used in modern 32 bit OSes (Windows NT, Linux), so they were left out).

TLDR: The multitude depends on the type of register that you consider.

The FPU stack is only 8 entries in x86-64, yes, but the 128-bit SSE float/SIMD register set was indeed expanded to 16 entries, just like the GPRs (rax, rcx etc). The FPU stack is legacy and is barely used anymore, instead most floating point operations are done with SSE instructions.

> The FPU stack is legacy and is barely used anymore

I know that if you implement an algorithm via SSE/AVX it typically is much faster than if you use the FPU. But I still believe that the FPU has its uses: For example it also supports 80 bit precision floating point numbers, while SSE/AVX only support 32 or 64 bit ones. There are applications where this capability can be quite useful. This is one reason why the FPU is still supported (and sometimes used) in 64 bit mode.

True, I should have said GPR rather than registers.

Turns out most programs don't really need that much register space. Some do, though, really depends on what you're running.

Right now, I'm fighting with: "fatal error LNK1248: image size (1004CB720) exceeds maximum allowable size (FFFFFFFF)" :-(

reply


That has nothing to do with Visual Studio, though. There is a 64-bit linker and you can use it.

I already set toolset to x64. It's 64 bits cl.exe running.

I only have VS2010, but I always felt that VS stacked up pretty well against the competition, performance-wise. Eclipse always seemed painfully slow, and Xcode hasn't really impressed with its performance. That's no reason to rest on your laurels, surely. But at least VS shows some evidence of restraint in abusing resources.

I remember people favoring the use of their 32bit JVM instead of the 64-bit one for performance reasons but didn't wondered why.

reply


Run devenv /safemode to load the IDE without third party extensions (think ReSharper) and the thing flies. It's not Microsoft's code that's the problem.

We...may have different definitions of "flies". Yes if you disable third party plugins then it should be fast at various points in its lifecycle. At the same time it's not really that fast when you have zero plugins installed...

Yeah - my work instance of VS is sluggish as hell, and I sometimes load up a separate instance with toy problems to prototype ideas and it's practically as light as notepad.

> In the immortal words of Sherman T. Potter: “Horse hucky!”

?

Sherman T. Potter

> http://mash.wikia.com/wiki/Sherman_T._Potter

horse huckey:

> http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=horse%20hocke...

Colonel Potter curses (“Horse hucky!” is at the beginning):

> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhagzSEXzic

Hmm. We must all be a bunch of rubes for running 64-bit code in so many places these days.

