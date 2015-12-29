Wait... did you just tell me to go fuck myself? ;)
I wanted the 64-bit transition only so I could properly use my tools at work (used to work in a .Net shop). We had resharper and several other plugins that ran in the same Visual Studio process as everything else and it was fairly common to hit the memory limit of a 32-bit process and Visual Studio would essentially die until it was killed and restarted.
Sure, you can say "stop using those tools" or "they should have written them better". But at the time I was required to use most of them (it wasn't only Resharper though Resharper was pretty nice).
Today I don't have this problem anymore. But I think because of that type of issue it would still likely be worth it. Honestly I feel like they could optimize Visual Studio at the same time; it has a ton of capability but it's also incredibly large and, from my understanding, carries a TON of legacy code and resources throughout.
Hell, why not stick with 8 bit? We can just optimize everything to work on that, right?
Wrong (for x86-16 vs. x86-32). Just use an operand-size size override prefix (0x66) with your 16 bit real mode ALU (in this case 'add') instruction to make it a 32 bit ALU instruction. Works from 80386 on, where the 32 bit registers were introduced.
Look at GUID partition tables. With MBR, we had to hobble along with only a byte to identify partition types. Now we have 128 bits. We can finally support more filesystem kinds now than there are atoms in the Sun, all in one system installation, and the bootloader just has to look at the GUID. A 32 bit "fourcc" partition label clearly wouldn't have been enough.
I agree that it would probably be nice if those could be turned off, and the UI is sluggish, but VC6 was (apart from being fast) not much to write home about (compared to what we have now).
Anyway, this is is just 1 contrived example of something modern OSs do, and that OSs from the 90's didn't do.
Sure, there's some bloat, but a lot of it is the "Mozilla kind": "Mozilla is big not because it is full of useless crap. It is big because your needs are big".
In short, due to VS having an already large working set it hurts more to let it grow even larger than having more registers helps.
I also think that many people took his stance as »32 bit should enough for anybody and no one should move to 64 bit«, whereas it was more a »performance characteristics for different types of applications are very different and for Visual Studio it's a choice that will make things slower«. Admittedly, that doesn't appease the people who experience crashes, although extensions like ReSharper are often more wasteful with memory than the IDE itself and those could just as easy be put in a separate process. Although for JetBrains it's probably a marketing argument to push ReSharper users to Rider (which actually uses an out-of-process model and thus not have the problem).
It's not "intel", it's x86. x86_64 has twice the number of registers.
The "typical ALU instructions" as add, cmp etc. can now encode 16 registers instead of 8. But the FPU stack still has 8 entries to encode and there are also still only has 8 MMX registers in 64 bit mode (they overlay the FPU stack as you surely know).
On the other hand with AVX-512 there will be 32 xmm/ymm/zmm registers available instead of 8 in 32 bit mode (4 times).
UPDATE: On the other hand in 64 bit mode there are only 2 segment registers available instead of 6 in 32 bit mode (OK, the 4 common ones were (IMHO unjustifiably, since there are some cool things that you can use them for if you know what you do) not used in modern 32 bit OSes (Windows NT, Linux), so they were left out).
TLDR: The multitude depends on the type of register that you consider.
I know that if you implement an algorithm via SSE/AVX it typically is much faster than if you use the FPU. But I still believe that the FPU has its uses: For example it also supports 80 bit precision floating point numbers, while SSE/AVX only support 32 or 64 bit ones. There are applications where this capability can be quite useful. This is one reason why the FPU is still supported (and sometimes used) in 64 bit mode.
