Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Sleeping Beauty, a 7-day roguelike game
(
ondras.github.io
)
11 points
by
ondras
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
5 comments
|
favorite
juice_bus
0 minutes ago
Really well done! The combat is really unique and brings something fresh to otherwise walking-into-enemies to kill them.
reply
jameskilton
8 minutes ago
This is really well done! And I particularly like the combat. Filling the field with your attacks
and
enemy attacks really forces you to decide if you want to risk getting more of your attacks or be forced to take a really big hit yourself. I love the strategy and risk-reward that you provide with this setup.
reply
ondras
2 minutes ago
Thanks! I am glad that people find the combat system useful and comprehensible. Some have troubles distinguishing colors, though.
reply
brianzelip
8 minutes ago
Game play and environment are really well executed!
reply
calebm
14 minutes ago
I like the MUD feel :)
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply