Show HN: Sleeping Beauty, a 7-day roguelike game (ondras.github.io)
11 points by ondras 1 hour ago | 5 comments





Really well done! The combat is really unique and brings something fresh to otherwise walking-into-enemies to kill them.

This is really well done! And I particularly like the combat. Filling the field with your attacks and enemy attacks really forces you to decide if you want to risk getting more of your attacks or be forced to take a really big hit yourself. I love the strategy and risk-reward that you provide with this setup.

Thanks! I am glad that people find the combat system useful and comprehensible. Some have troubles distinguishing colors, though.

Game play and environment are really well executed!

I like the MUD feel :)

